WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more

Who dominated the fort?

WWE held one other worldwide premium dwell occasion, this time in Scotland for the primary time in firm historical past with Conflict on the Citadel. 5 matches befell inside OVO Hydro, and so they have been all for championship gold.

Cody Rhodes and AJ Types confronted one another for the Undisputed WWE Championship after their prompt basic at Backlash France, and so they delivered in one other title match. Drew McIntyre additionally went for the World Heavyweight Championship, however a well-known foe acquired in the way in which. European crowds have gained a status of being among the many greatest in WWE, and it was one other rowdy ambiance.

Here’s a recap of all of the motion from Glasgow:

World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Feeding off the gang power, Drew McIntyre got here out of the gate firing on all cylinders, getting Damian Priest outdoors of the ring and flying excessive rope to take him out. There was a giant botch when Priest tried to leap off the ring however he acquired his foot caught within the ropes in what regarded like might’ve been a harmful misstep. It was apparent Priest was injured within the mistake and he was hobbling for the remainder of the match.

It took awhile for issues to cool down however as soon as it did, McIntyre and Priest traded blows for minutes. McIntyre was the one which was in a position to get the higher hand and went for his first claymore, however Priest countered it with a chokeslam. Priest went for the pin and McIntyre kicked out. By some means after taking a hurricanrana off the highest rope, McIntyre recovered rapidly for a claymore. Priest kicked out of the pin.

The referee acquired taken out of the match because of a bump from Priest, and when McIntyre went for a pin after a claymore, there was no referee. One got here out and counted to 2 however did not end the pin. McIntyre regarded up, just for it to be CM Punk and utterly shock the challenger. A annoyed McIntyre went to assault Punk, however the heated rival delivered a low blow. Priest landed one other choke slam and the referee got here again to depend the pin and provides Priest the win, a stunner to the Glasgow crowd.

Evaluation: What a chaotic option to finish it. Sure, interferences are break matches, however this one was as excellent because it could possibly be. The rivalry between McIntyre and Punk continues to be among the finest of the 12 months and nothing comes shut. Individuals have been so targeted on The Judgment Day not being current for the match that nobody remembered the hated Punk has for McIntyre. The Glasgow crowd was completely shocked and hated seeing their fellow countrymen lose at residence, particularly since Punk costed him the title but once more, nevertheless it makes for some wonderful storytelling. The folks might not adore it, nevertheless it’s simply one other layer in what can be a spectacular match when McIntyre and Punk lastly face off within the ring.

Drew McIntyre makes epic Scottish entrance

Drew McIntyre goes all out for his title match.

A Scottish band got here out and performed “Scotland the Courageous,” one of many unofficial nationwide anthems of Scotland. The gang went wild when McIntyre emerged, and he held up the Scotland flag. By the point his music stopped taking part in, the gang serenaded the sector by singing his identify.

WWE Ladies’s Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

The gang displaying some simply small favoritism to Bayley upset Piper Niven and it resulted in her going after the champion rapidly within the match, which additionally acquired different followers behind her. Chelsea Inexperienced tried to intervene early and it was pricey as she was kicked out of ringside. Nonetheless, it did not faze Niven as she continued to assault Bayley out and in of the ring. Bayley had some moments the place she regarded like she’d be on the point of roll, just for Niven to counter.

Inexperienced got here again out in a luchador masks in an try to return again, however referee Charles Robinson wasn’t fooled. Nonetheless, it distracted him from counting a pin from Bayley. Niven was closing in on a win, however Bayley discovered a gap and countered to drive Niven’s head on the mat and rolled her as much as get the pin.

Evaluation: Piper Niven confirmed out in entrance of her residence crowd and her homeland was loving it. She is a proficient wrestler and he or she acquired the time she wanted to show it. Whereas it was an excellent match, it was a uneven ending since Bayley did not have many alternatives on the offensive finish, so it regarded like she mores escaped the match quite than successful it. Regardless, it is a huge win so as to add extra legitimacy to Bayley’s title reign. This must also present Niven is greater than able to being profitable in a single push.

Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

Chad Gable took out his frustrations on Sami Zayn early and the technical wizard showcased spectacular combos of submissions and highly effective strikes, all whereas battling the gang that was clearly rooting for the champion. Gable saved tabs on Otis and Maxxine Dupri at ringside, ensuring they have been prepared for each time he wanted them.

Zayn did not have many moments on offense since Gable was countering so many moments. Gable tried to get Dupri to hit Zayn with the title when the referee wasn’t wanting, however she could not do it. Zayn tried to capitalize on a distracted Gable with a helluva kick, however he moved away simply in time. Gable landed a chaos concept, however Zayn kicked out in shocking trend. When Gable proceed to scold Dupri, Otis acquired in the way in which, and the Alpha Academy member took successful from Zayn because of this. Gable regarded to have a window, just for Zayn to recuperate.

When Zayn acquired out of an ankle lock outdoors of the ring, it resulted in Gable taking out Dupri’s harm left leg, irritating Otis extra. It left one other likelihood for Alpha Academy to take out Zayn, nonetheless Dupri stopped Otis. He picked up Dupri and left the ring, and with Gable distracted, Zayn lastly landed a helluva kick and acquired the pin.

Evaluation: Gable and Zayn have placed on nice matches in current months and this was one other one which gave the idea the challenger might come out on high. With Zayn retaining, it ought to put this finish to this rivalry and permit Gable to give attention to the struggles occurring with the Alpha Academy. Accident or not, Gable made contact with Dupri and that must be the final straw from Otis consistently being berated by his chief. A feud that followers are considering must be on the horizon and headed towards SummerSlam.

Triple menace match for the Ladies’s Tag Staff Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Daybreak

The champions showcased their energy early within the match as they have been accustomed to doing, with Belair taking management of Baszler and Daybreak, after which Cargill dominating Stark and Fyre earlier than each of them unleashed a punishing assault. Realizing they have been overmatched, the challengers teamed as much as assault the champions, which was successful.

With Belair and Cargill out, the challengers went blow-for-blow and the gang clearly was rooting for the natives of Fyre and Daybreak. As soon as Belair and Cargill got here in, it was a frenzy with pictures throughout. Belair and Cargill regarded like they have been about to win after the facility combo on Baszler, however Daybreak snuck in to do away with Cargill and he or she acquired the pin to turn out to be new champions.

Evaluation: This was a stunner. For as cool as it could’ve been for the Scotland natives to win, Belair and Cargill have been such a strong pressure that it did not appear sensible for them to lose the titles. However with it a triple menace match, it made it an ideal alternative for the champions to be snuck up on and another person capitalize on the second. The response to Fyre and Daybreak getting the win was wonderful from the gang, and it was a candy second seeing them rejoice with household and get their flowers of their residence nation. A spectacular second for a crew that did not have a lot occurring previous to Conflict on the Citadel, and hopefully they’re going to get a stable run as champions. In the meantime, the loss places Belair and Cargill in an fascinating spot. Will they proceed to crew up, or cut up and finally face each other?

The Bloodline assaults Cody Rhodes

We might know who Cody Rhodes’ subsequent challenger is, and it could possibly be somebody he is very aware of.

After beating AJ Types, Rhodes celebrated, just for Solo Sikoa to return out for a tense face-off, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga got here out to unleash an assault on the champion, however Kevin Owens and Randy Orton got here to assistance from the champion. They have been in a position to maintain off The Bloodline, nevertheless it looks like Rhodes is headed towards one other encounter with the household.

“I Stop” match for the Undisputed WWE Common Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Types

The gang introduced the electrical energy and made it clear it was rooting for the champion. Rhodes began the match on offense, took it outdoors of the ring and into the stadium hallways earlier than the motion returned to the ring. Rhodes tried a determine 4 lock within the first important try to get somebody to give up, however Types was in a position to get out.

Types then took management when he bounced Rhodes off the announcer’s desk, and Rhodes was minimize vast open on his face with blood popping out above his left eyebrow. Types landed a knee drop on the chair wrapped on Rhodes head after which introduced out the kendo stick to put extra punishment. Types continued the onslaught after he used an STF on the champion by handcuffing Rhodes’ arms behind his again and unloading a ruthless assault. Every time Rhodes denied to say “I Stop,” the gang would erupt in cheer.

After Types acquired distracted with Rhodes’ mother, which included her slapping the star, Rhodes recovered and threw a chair when Types tried an exceptional forearm, which additionally minimize the challenger. Rhodes landed three cross Rhodes and handcuffed Types to the ropes as he relentlessly pelted him with the chair. Types did not give up, however when Rhodes introduced the metal steps into the ring, Types understood it could get uglier and mentioned, “I Stop.” Rhodes retained, however only for good measure, he hit Types with the metal steps anyway for all of the disrespect he took, and whereas the challenger laid in defeat, he stood on high of the steps in victory.

Evaluation: The 2 had a tough act to observe from their first assembly, however this rematch delivered. The electrical energy from the gang actually added to the aura on this assembly, and there have been some stable spots that gave it a singular spin on the punishment that occurs throughout a “I Stop” match. The ending of the match was a very intriguing spot as a result of it confirmed Rhodes can activate one other change that turns him into a frightening, ruthless champion as a substitute of being the babyface star everybody loves. It’s nonetheless laborious to think about Rhodes dropping the title at any level within the close to future, however his matches are doing a very good job of presenting plausible moments and making his reign authentic.

Watch: Cody Rhodes makes entrance, crowd sings music

The gang is already off to an electrical begin. The Undisputed WWE Champion made his entrance and the gang erupted, singing “Kingdom” very like the gang at Backlash France.

When is Conflict on the Citadel 2024?

Conflict on the Citadel 2024 can be Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. ET. The occasion will start at 7 p.m. native time.

The place is Conflict on the Citadel 2024?

Conflict on the Citadel can be going down in Glasgow, Scotland. Will probably be held within the OVO Hydro.

The best way to watch Conflict on the Citadel 2024

The occasion will be streamed on Peacock, however it’s essential to have their premium or premium-plus subscription to observe. Internationally, will probably be obtainable on WWE Community.

WWE stars from Scotland

Scotland can be nicely represented when the primary WWE premium dwell occasion takes place within the nation. Drew McIntyre is essentially the most notable star from the nation, however three different Scottish natives can be in motion on Saturday.

Piper Niven, Alba Fyre and Isla Daybreak are from Scotland, and Daybreak is from Glasgow.

What does the gang chant for Bayley?

Piper Niven will seemingly get the house crowd throughout her WWE Ladies’s Championship match in opposition to Bayley, however the champion can also be anticipated to get love from the European followers.

When Bayley has gone to Europe, followers serenade her with a chant based mostly off the 1961 music “Hey Child” by Bruce Channel. The mantra goes:

“Hey Bayley, ooh aah. I wanna know, in case you’d be my lady.”