WWE SummerSlam 2024: When It Starts and How to Watch the Pro Wrestling Event

WWE’s SummerSlam, the corporate’s greatest summer time occasion, is about to place viewers in a choke maintain this Saturday, in Cleveland. This yr marks the thirty seventh anniversary {of professional} wrestling’s premium reside occasion.

WWE is holding the stakes excessive, as an array of main gamers are set to battle for supremacy of their ranks. Viewers have a stacked card to sit up for, with seven matches in whole — six of that are championship contests.

Among the many bouts: Cody Rhodes will defend his undisputed WWE championship belt towards Solo Sikoa; Damian Priest will face Gunther to defend his world heavyweight title; Bayley will defend her title towards towards Nia Jax; and Rhea Ripley is dealing with Liv Morgan for the ladies’s world championship.

Notably, C.M. Punk makes his triumphant return to the ring after tearing his tricep earlier this yr. He’ll face off in the one nonchampionship bout, towards rival Drew McIntyre. Punk’s look on this SummerSlam marks his first broadcast singles match for the corporate in 10 years.

Learn on for extra info on tips on how to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 and the way a VPN might improve your viewing expertise.

Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline take middle stage in the important thing artwork for WWE’s SummerSlam 2024. WWE/Peacock

WWE SummerSlam 2024 date, begin time and match card

WWE SummerSlam 2024 will start streaming in English and Spanish on Peacock on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Along with the principle occasion, there are a selection of different fights going down in Cleveland.

Primary Occasion: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Solo Sikoa (Undisputed WWE Championship Match)

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Solo Sikoa (Undisputed WWE Championship Match) Damian Priest (champion) vs. Gunther (World Heavyweight Championship Match)

Liv Morgan (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley (Girls’s World Championship Match)

Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Bron Breakker (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Logan Paul (champion) vs. L.A. Knight (United States Championship Match)

Bayley (champion) vs. Nia Jax (WWE Girls’s Championship Match)

C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Seth “Freakin” Rollins as particular visitor referee)

The right way to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 within the US

Saturday’s large occasion is obtainable to stream within the US completely through Peacock. Subscriptions begin at $8 per thirty days.

Peacock has raised its costs, with the ad-supported Premium tier now costing $8 per month — a $2 increase. The largely ad-free Premium Plus plan also got a $2 bump, with a price tag of $14 a month. Annual plans are more expensive as well. Before signing up, check to see if you qualify for a student discount or if you're eligible to get Peacock Premium for free.

The right way to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 within the UK

Followers within the UK can watch the SummerSlam 2024 match card reside or on-demand through the WWE Community beginning at 12 a.m. BST. Viewers may even be capable to order the present on TNT Sports activities Field Workplace.

WWE Network is now available for £9.99 a month in the UK and €12.99 a month in Ireland with no commitment.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 starts streaming on TNT Sports PPV at 12 a.m. BST. You can watch on the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

The right way to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Australia



Australian wrestling followers can stream WWE’s epic occasion through streaming service Binge.

Viewers in Australia can choose three tiers when signing up for Binge. The ad-supported Basic plan is AU$10 a month. The ad-free Standard plan has a monthly cost of AU$18. For the ad-free Premium plan, expect a AU$22 monthly bill.

The right way to watch SummerSlam with a VPN

So, what in the event you’re touring outdoors your own home nation and need to benefit from the matches or need an added layer of privateness for streaming? There’s an possibility that does not require looking out the web for a sketchy web site: You should use a VPN, or digital non-public community.

With a VPN, you may just about change your location in your telephone, pill or laptop computer to get entry to the present. If you end up unable to observe domestically, a VPN can come in useful. It is also an ideal concept for while you’re touring and end up linked to a Wi-Fi community and need to add an additional layer of privateness in your gadgets and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET’s Editors’ Selection, ExpressVPN, make it simple to just about change your location. On the lookout for different choices? Be sure you try among the different nice VPN offers.