Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller

Deadpool’s bought again—and he’s not afraid to indicate it.

In the present day, Xbox introduced it partnered with Marvel Leisure’s resident Merc with a Mouth for an all-new wi-fi controller pegged to the discharge of Deadpool and Wolverine on July 26.

Modeled after Deadpool’s unmistakable belongings, the aptly named Cheeky Controller firmly establishes Ryan Reynolds’ alter ego as essentially the most well-rounded character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And you may wager that’ll give Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine loads extra viral advertising to snarl about.

However followers can’t get a grip on this practice unique through brick-and-mortar shops or on-line retailers. As an alternative, the Cheeky Controller is just attainable by coming into a world sweepstakes as outlined on Xbox Wire. Brief model: Comply with Xbox’s X account, repost the official sweepstakes put up and wait till Aug. 11 to see if you happen to’ve gained.

Even if you happen to miss out on this specific pair, Xbox has different character-specific {hardware} for entrants, most notably a Sequence X console that sports activities Deadpool’s red-and-black costume, and foam replicas of Bea and Arthur—his two-of-a-kind katana blades.

Beginning July 22, the primary 1,000 followers who go to the Microsoft Retailer to purchase an Elite Controller Sequence 2 Core will rating an unique Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder from EXG Professional.

The controller is modeled on Deadpool’s belongings. Xbox

The Xbox marketing campaign is a part of Disney and Marvel’s full-court advertising press for Deadpool and Wolverine. The team-up between the 2 onscreen anti-heroes (and off-screen friends) is designed to the get the MCU again on monitor after a tepid fan response to the latest run of Marvel motion pictures.