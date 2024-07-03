Xbox Live Goes Down

UPDATE, 7/2, 9:01 p.m. ET: Microsoft stated it resolved the technical issues that had knocked out Xbox Dwell for practically seven hours. “Customers ought to now not be encountering points signing in to Xbox Dwell and companies,” the Xbox Assist account on X posted at 8:49 p.m. ET. “Thanks in your endurance, sport on!”

Xbox Dwell, Microsoft’s multiplayer gaming and digital media community, was struggling a serious outage Tuesday as hundreds of customers reported issues accessing it.

Consumer-reported issues with Xbox Dwell started to spike at about 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, in accordance with monitoring web site Downdetector. As of two:25 p.m., greater than 23,000 outage stories had been logged with the positioning, with greater than three-fourths indicating they had been having points logging in. Some Xbox Dwell customers reported seeing error message saying the service was present process “scheduled upkeep.”

Different Microsoft-operated companies, together with Minecraft and the Microsoft Retailer, additionally had a excessive stage of person error stories on Downdetector.

The official Xbox Assist account on X posted at 2:55 pm. ET, “We’re conscious that some customers have been disconnected from Xbox Dwell. We’re investigating!” The message directed customers to the Xbox standing web page — which ultimately was up to date to say {that a} main outage of the “Account & profile” service was reported at 2:07 p.m. ET. “You could not be capable of sign-in to your Xbox profile, could also be disconnected whereas signed in, or produce other associated issues,” the message on the Xbox standing web page stated. “Options that require sign-in like most video games, apps and social exercise gained’t be out there.”

Microsoft requires customers to have an Xbox Dwell account (which is free to arrange) to play video games on-line and entry different experiences on the Xbox console, Home windows PC and Xbox cellular apps.

Xbox Dwell customers took to social media to vent in regards to the technical issues:

