Xbox Live is back after an outage lasting several hours

Xbox has resolved a widespread outage that prevented gamers from connecting to Xbox Reside, enjoying on-line video games, downloading video games, or utilizing different providers for a number of hours. “Customers ought to not be encountering points signing in to Xbox Reside and providers,” Xbox says in a publish on X. “Thanks on your persistence, sport on!”

Points with Xbox Reside appeared to have began round 2PM ET, with Downdetector reviews starting to rise round that point. At round 3PM ET, Xbox stated it was “conscious that some customers have been disconnected from Xbox Reside” and that the corporate began “investigating.”

In the meantime, its standing web page stated Xbox’s account and profile providers suffered a significant outage. “Chances are you’ll not be capable to sign-in to your Xbox profile, could also be disconnected whereas signed in, or produce other associated issues,” the discover learn. “Options that require sign-in like most video games, apps and social exercise received’t be out there.”

At round 4:10PM ET, Xbox stated its investigation was “taking longer than anticipated” and didn’t resolve the difficulty till round 9PM ET. It’s nonetheless not clear what triggered the hours-long outage. The Verge reached out to Microsoft with a request for extra data however didn’t instantly hear again.

Replace, July 2nd: Added an replace from Xbox.