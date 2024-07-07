Connect with us

Yankees’ rookie Ben Rice clubs three homers against the Red Sox

5 hours ago

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (93) runs the bases after his solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox.
NEW YORK – Ben Rice’s third homer on Saturday got here with a request.

On a steamy afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the group requested Rice for a curtain name, and the rookie first baseman – in a little bit of a daze – lastly answered with a wave of his helmet on the dugout’s high step.

Amid a brutal stretch for the Yankees, they wanted one thing to interrupt the mounting rigidity created by 14 losses of their earlier 18 video games.

Rice confirmed them a path with a leadoff homer within the first, then delivered a three-run shot to cap a seven-run fifth, on the best way to a 14-4 win in opposition to the rival Pink Sox.

