Young mom, family matriarch, doting dad and pillar of community ID’d as victims killed in Arkansas grocery store shooting

A 23-year-old nurse, mom to a 10-month-old lady, is among the many 4 folks killed in Friday’s mass capturing at an Arkansas grocery retailer.

Callie Weems died when rounds and fragments from a suspect’s lengthy gun struck 13, together with two officers who had non-life-threatening accidents, at a Mad Butcher grocery retailer Friday morning in Fordyce, a small city about 70 miles south of Little Rock.

Relations and police confirmed that the others killed within the mass capturing had been Shirley Taylor, 63, Roy Burton Sturgis, 50, and Ellen Shrum, 81. Interviews and an obituary helped shed some mild on the lives they lived.

Shrum was the most recent fatality, introduced Saturday night time by Arkansas State Police.

Certainly one of 4 survivors of the assault who remained hospitalized Saturday night was stated to be in essential situation, police stated. That affected person, described as a lady, was not recognized.

Callie Weems

Upon information of the assault, Helen Browning tracked her daughter’s cellphone to the Dallas County Medical Middle, the place Weems labored, and assumed she had volunteered to assist victims on her time off.

“She’s there,” Browning stated she informed herself. “She’s serving to out.”

However folks saved calling, so she went to the positioning of the violence to research, Browning stated in interviews with NBC Information and NBC affiliate KARK of Little Rock.

“My greatest buddy was standing proper there and I stated, ‘Kristie, inform me my child’s OK.’ And she or he stated, ‘I can’t,’” Browning informed the Arkansas station.

Weems had been purchasing at Mad Butcher when she was shot, relations stated. The loss was incomprehensibly unjust, Browning stated, as a result of Weems created a variety of goodwill.

“You’ll be able to stab her within the again 17 instances,” Browning stated, “and she or he’d nonetheless enable you.”

Stepfather Bruce Grice described Weems as “the sweetest lady.”

“At all times apprehensive about different folks,” he stated.

Browning, additionally a nurse, is now grappling with how she’s going to increase her granddaughter, Ivy, whom she stated was Weems’ “saving grace.”

“And now she will get to be mine too,” Browning informed KARK.

Col. Mike Hagar with the Arkansas State Police stated at a Sunday information convention that Weems was killed whereas she was administering care to different victims of the capturing.

She “used her coaching as a nurse” to offer support to different victims “after which turned a sufferer herself,” Hagar stated Sunday, including that it was “one of the vital selfless acts I’ve ever seen.”





Shirley Taylor

Dying and damage on Friday wrought psychological anguish and likewise left some households with out the souls who energy them every day. Shirley Taylor, 63, was described as a matriarch devoted to the multigenerational household stead in close by Chambersville.

She singlehandedly took care of her husband, described by daughter Angela Atchley as a extreme diabetic. She sorted her personal mom. She crocheted. She helped increase her grandchildren. She had a backyard. And she or he typically cooked for the household.

“Simply the odor of meals sort of makes me sick,” Atchley stated. “I haven’t ate.”

Requested what the world ought to learn about Taylor, Atchley stated she had love for everybody, however all the time put her household first.

“She was essentially the most hardworking lady I’ve ever identified in my life,” the daughter stated.

Roy Burton Sturgis

Household confirmed that Sturgis was amongst Friday’s fatalities. His obituary, printed by Benton Funeral Dwelling, the place a funeral was scheduled for Friday, stated he was pronounced at Dallas County Medical Middle.

He lived in close by Kingsland, the obituary states, and daughter Hanna was his pleasure and pleasure.

On a digital wall of tributes linked within the obituary, some pals of the Sturgis household described him as a person of bravery, braveness and sacrifice.

Household buddy Marsha Helberg Waddill described Sturgis as an on a regular basis hero. He was “all the time courteous and courageous sufficient to talk out to any playground bully that crossed his or your path,” she wrote.

He’s survived by his daughter, sisters Angelia Surgis and Sarah Sturgis, brother Eddie Ray Sturgis, stepson Braydon Pennington, and Braydon’s daughter, CourtLeigh, based on the obituary.

Ellen Shrum

Because the proprietor of a flower store for 20 years, Shrum turned a middle of social life in Fordyce. She may produce an association for any event, however she additionally had a hug, a smile, or an ear for anybody who wanted to be touched, seen and heard, her household stated.

On Sunday, son Tait Shrum joined his sisters Teresa Crutchfield, a instructor, and Tara Morgan, a enterprise proprietor, to talk about their mother’s influence on the group.

Tait stated it was unlucky the suspect within the capturing did not have the chance to know Ellen Shrum, an unofficial life counselor at her beloved Zion Baptist Church.

“She was like an angel on earth,” Tait stated. “She cherished everybody — even, she did not know him — the person who took her life. She’d have cherished him and helped him.”

Husband Kenneth Shrum stated the pair was a staff who “labored collectively.” “We tried to miss the dangerous elements and maximize the great elements,” he stated.

Her grown youngsters say their mom’s spirit lives on in these in the neighborhood she’s helped through the years, and in their very own interactions.

When she was struck down, Ellen Shrum was searching for meals to cook dinner for a neighbor dwelling with most cancers, Tait stated. She labored at Mad Butcher for just a few months after making an attempt to retire in 1999, her youngsters stated. She ended up working at a financial institution a number of extra years.

Ellen cherished human connection, her youngsters stated, because the essence of a life well-lived.

“Each time we go to right here,” Crutchfield stated, “our mother walks us out to our automobile.”

Crutchfield stated her mother taught her “compassion for others.” “We have gotten so busy in our lives, we have to be a part of collectively and love each other,” she stated.

No identified motive

A motive within the Friday-morning capturing, which seems to have begun within the parking zone, stays unclear. Regulation enforcement officers briefed on the capturing informed NBC Information on Saturday that there are not any indications of any kind of extremism as a doable motive.

Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, a group about 11 miles east of Fordyce, was arrested in reference to the capturing and booked on the Ouachita County Detention Middle. He was handled earlier Friday for non-life-threatening accidents after exchanging gunfire with officers.

Posey can be charged with 4 counts of capital homicide, with further costs pending, the Arkansas Division of Public Security stated in a information launch.

Not so much has emerged concerning the suspect’s background, and calls to folks listed on-line as doable kin, in addition to to cellphone numbers related along with his tackle, weren’t answered, went to disconnected accounts, or haven’t been returned.

Hagar stated Sunday that the suspect’s felony historical past may be very restricted, if it exists in any respect.

The suspect is listed by the U.S. Division of Transportation as a self-employed trucker.

Video that was verified by NBC Information however doesn’t reveal what transpired beforehand reveals a person in a parking zone firing a protracted gun. Some rounds seemed to be directed at automobiles.

Grocery retailer closed for now

The grocery retailer stated in an announcement Saturday that it was “shocked and deeply saddened over the mindless act of violence.”

“Our hearts exit to the victims, their households, and all these affected,” the shop posted on Fb. “We’re really grateful to our native regulation enforcement and first responders who arrived on the scene to safe the world and apprehend the suspect. Their swift and brave actions helped forestall additional hurt. We are able to’t thank them sufficient for his or her dedication and repair.”

The shop will stay closed because the investigation continues, the Mad Butcher stated. Staff will proceed to be paid.

The assault follows a mass capturing in Oakland, California, the place 15 folks had been wounded throughout Juneteenth occasions on Wednesday. That very same day, seven folks had been injured after a capturing in Philadelphia, officers stated.