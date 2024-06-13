Young Thug/YSL trial resumes day after lawyer gets jailtime

Court docket was again in session at 10 a.m. for the Younger Thug/YSL trial in Fulton County on Tuesday, following an explosive day on Monday.

Brian Metal, the lead legal professional for Jeffery Williams, often known as Younger Thug, was held in contempt of court docket and ordered to be held within the Fulton County Jail for not more than 20 days. He’ll spend each weekend in jail for the following 10 weekends.

Metal was held in contempt after he refused to inform Fulton County Superior Court docket Decide Ural Glanville who knowledgeable him about an ex parte dialog between the district legal professional’s workplace and witness Kenneth Copeland within the choose’s chambers.

After Metal realized in regards to the dialog, he made a movement for a mistrial. Decide Glanville repeatedly demanded to know the way he discovered, however Metal refused to disclose his supply.

A number of different attorneys additionally moved for a mistrial, however Glanville denied all motions.

The day started with Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland’s testimony.

Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland

Copeland was arrested for contempt of court docket on Friday when he invoked the Fifth Modification and refused to testify.

When he returned to the stand on Monday, he nonetheless appeared reluctant to reply questions and sometimes offered obscure solutions. He additionally claimed imaginative and prescient issues when requested to establish Shannon Stillwell in court docket and complained about being sizzling.

What are the fees Younger Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Younger Thug in Might 2022, and extra prices have been added in a subsequent indictment in August of that yr. The second indictment accused Younger Thug and 27 different folks of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, often known as RICO. The rapper was additionally accused of participation in felony avenue gang exercise, in addition to drug and gun prices.

Prosecutors mentioned Younger Thug and two different folks co-founded a violent felony avenue gang in 2012 referred to as Younger Slime Life, or YSL, which they mentioned is related to the nationwide Bloods gang. The indictment mentioned Younger Thug “made YSL a well known identify by referring to it in his songs and on social media.”

Along with particular prices, the August indictment included a wide-ranging record of 191 acts that prosecutors say have been dedicated between 2013 and 2022 as a part of the alleged conspiracy to additional the gang’s pursuits.

Included in that record was an allegation that Younger Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a safety guard who was attempting to get him to go away an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment additionally says Younger Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used within the killing of a rival gang member named Donovan “Nut” Thomas. And, on quite a few events, he and others are alleged to have possessed numerous unlawful medicine that they meant to distribute.

Who’s on trial with Younger Thug?

The opposite defendants nonetheless going through trial embrace Marquavius Huey, Deamonte Kendrick (often known as Yak Gotti), Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

The opposite defendants who’ve already pleaded responsible to varied prices previous to jury choice embrace Gunna, whose given identify is Sergio Kitchens; Younger Thug’s older brother, Quantavious Grier (Unfoonk); Trontavious Stephens (Tick); and Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk).