‘Agatha All Along’ Is Very Obviously About Resurrecting Wanda Maximoff

On Monday we acquired our first trailer for Agatha All Alongside, maybe an ill-conceived idea for potential viewership on Disney Plus, however one which contains a gifted solid from the hilarious Kathryn Hahn to the enigmatic Aubrey Plaza.

The present seems to be attempting to cover its idea, however every part from its casting to its trailer are screaming the identical factor:

This sequence is about resurrecting Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. Or at the very least some model of her.

From the beginning, we knew that Joe Locke can be enjoying Wiccan, Maximoff’s son who was “imagined” in WandaVision, however seems very actual right here. The present, for no matter cause, is enjoying it coy, not calling him Billy Maximoff (now Billy Kaplan) however simply “Teen” within the synopsis. However Selection has confirmed that after all, he’s Wiccan.

The trailer opens with Hahn, who has forgotten Agatha altogether and is now a police detective, discovering Wanda useless within the woods of “blunt pressure trauma.” Wanda was allegedly crushed to dying as the primary villain of Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity, nevertheless it all the time felt fairly apparent that both A) wasn’t everlasting or B) wasn’t the way it appeared.

However she could be useless, transported right here…by some means. However it very a lot appears clear the primary plot of Agatha All Alongside will probably be resurrecting her. I imply, learn the official synopsis.

“In Agatha All Alongside, the notorious Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of energy after a suspicious goth Teen helps her break away from a distorted spell. Her curiosity is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Street, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re lacking. Collectively, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull collectively a determined coven, and set off down, down, down The Street.”

Huh, I ponder what a mysterious Teen (I really like how they capitalize that) named Billy Maximoff with a useless mom is likely to be “lacking” that he needs again? Hmm? Hmmmmm? I imply, come on.

I assume the concept is that each one the witches within the coven need one thing they’re lacking as nicely. I believe Agatha needs the total extent of her energy again, and maybe she believes if she brings Wanda again to life she will…take it? That’s shifting extra into hypothesis, nevertheless it does look like there’s a zero % likelihood this present is concentrated on anything.

Nicely, I’ll give it perhaps a ten% likelihood that Billy might be lacking his brother, Tommy, later often called Pace, and wanting to seek out him/make him actual. However even when that’s true, there’s no likelihood Wanda gained’t be concerned.

I’m actually within the present. I predict it is going to be Disney Plus’s least-watched manufacturing thus far, however that doesn’t imply it gained’t be good (its present least-watched is Ms. Marvel, arguably one among its greatest reveals). And above all else, I’m trying ahead to seeing Elizabeth Olsen again as Wanda, in some type or one other, by the top.

