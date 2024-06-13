Apple’s WWDC Presentation Changed My Mind About iOS 18. Here’s Why

Earlier than Apple introduced iOS 18 on Monday at their Worldwide Builders Convention, I wasn’t wanting ahead to the following iPhone working system. I’ve examined dozens of iOS variations and quite a few options, however the rumored iOS 18 options did not spark pleasure for me. Leaks pointed to the implementation of generative synthetic intelligence, which made me dread the OS. I hoped I used to be incorrect about iOS 18 — that it could provide some helpful new options individuals have been asking for — and it seems my want got here true.

Apple talked about a couple of new options that I did not discover compelling, and even crucial, since you may already do a few of these issues. However general, when Apple’s iOS 18 presentation was over, I used to be impressed. I am wanting ahead to the working system’s fall launch, as a result of I am positive I will use a few of these adjustments for years to return.

Listed below are some iOS 18 options from the presentation that I am wanting ahead to — and some I most likely will not use a lot.

Residence and lock display screen customization

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Thanks, Apple, but additionally, it is about time. I’ve wished each of those choices for some time, and I wasn’t anticipating getting them concurrently.

I’ve all the time felt bizarre about setting my spouse or canine as my background simply to have the Instagram or Spotify icons plastered over their faces. I’ve grouped apps in folders and hidden some icons within the App Library so they would not impede my background. However with iOS 18, I will not run into that concern, as a result of I can prepare my icons round my background.

I’ve additionally wished to vary my lock display screen’s capabilities since Android launched this skill in 2023. I do not want a digital camera operate on my lock display screen once I can simply swipe proper to entry my digital camera. And I actually do not want my flashlight to activate once I put my telephone in my pocket. It wasn’t clear what capabilities could be accessible for the lock display screen, however I might most likely get extra use out of Fast Notes.

Management Middle provides you extra… management

Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Management Middle is an iPhone characteristic that I might finest describe as wonky. It feels full of controls I do not essentially want, and I am unable to take away or regulate them. Including controls is cumbersome and simply makes the characteristic really feel much more bloated.

However when Apple confirmed how iOS 18 allows you to customise your Management Middle format and offers you further Management Middle screens, I used to be excited. I will be capable to take the bloat from Management Middle and unfold it out throughout a number of screens. Simply including controls additionally makes this a characteristic I will seemingly get extra use out of shifting ahead as an alternative of throwing my palms up in frustration.

Together with the house and lock display screen, it appears like Apple is lastly listening to individuals’s wishes to customise their iPhone’s show options to raised swimsuit their wants and needs.

I am so excited for these Messages upgrades

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

I did not suppose I might be thrilled for brand spanking new and alternative ways of sending messages to individuals, however right here we’re. Apple introduced that iOS 18 will allow you to schedule messages to ship later, add textual content results to emphasise phrases or phrases, and it will improve your Tapbacks — Apple’s model of Reactions. It is like Apple learn my thoughts about what I wished in Messages after which sprinkled in just a little extra.

First, scheduling messages for later has been on the prime of my want listing for years. I’ve accomplished shift work and had an uncommon sleep schedule for over a decade, so whereas most individuals are awake at 7 p.m. I am in mattress, and vice versa for 4 a.m. I do not need to wake individuals up with messages, and I recognize when individuals present me the identical courtesy.

Subsequent, I did not know I wished textual content results, however I actually do. I’ve loads of emotions and am simply excitable, and I need to make it possible for comes throughout in my messages. I need to daring and italicize phrases to emphasise issues. I would like emojis to nod on display screen to indicate my enthusiasm for one thing. And most of all, I would like the individual on the opposite finish of my messages to really feel how excited I’m for one thing and generally caps lock JUST DOESN’T DO THE TRICK.

Lastly, I welcome extra Tapbacks. The six present reactions — coronary heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, “Haha,” exclamation factors and query mark — may be complicated for some individuals or sign the tip of a chat for others. You should use stickers to entry the complete vary of emojis to react to messages, however the sticker would normally block a part of the message. Extra reactions will hopefully assist talk an individual’s feelings shortly and succinctly and never depart as a lot up for interpretation.

There was additionally a brief point out of RCS coming to iPhones. I do know lots of people are excited in regards to the characteristic, however personally I am detached to it. My messages undergo with out RCS. I do know loads of Android customers are glad about this variation, however I may have gone one other 5 years with out it on my iPhone, and I most likely would not have seen.

Mind-set in Journal

Your iPhone’s Journal app will get a couple of upgrades with iOS 18. Patrick Holland/CNET

I frequently journal, and it wasn’t till Apple’s point out yesterday of this new characteristic within the Journal app that I spotted I solely actually recount what I did in the course of the day. My entries are largely a solution to keep in mind what I did. However hardly ever have I ever delved into how I felt throughout these moments I am writing about. So I am enthusiastic about this Journal improve that permits me to extra meaningfully mirror by myself psychological state by asking me how I am feeling. Yeah, it is not essentially the most flashy or intuitive in any manner, however I am hoping it is going to assist me preserve monitor of my inner and exterior well-being.

Recreation Mode was a welcome shock

Jeff Carlson/CNET

Over the previous couple of years, I’ve began gaming increasingly more on my iPhone 14 Professional. Subscriptions to Apple Arcade and Netflix Video games, in addition to connecting my Xbox controller to my iPhone, have made this transition to cellular gaming simple.

With Recreation Mode, background exercise is minimized, which implies I can hopefully play just a little longer with out concern of my iPhone dying or my sport being interrupted by a slew of notifications. That additionally means higher body charges and decrease latency for Bluetooth linked units, like controllers, all of which ought to make gaming smoother on my iPhone.

I am not going to say your iPhone might be your new favourite gaming console, however it may very well be an awesome journey companion if you wish to sport on the go however haven’t got further room for a Change, Steamdeck or different handheld console.

iOS 18 options I most likely will not use a lot

There have been a bunch of options Apple introduced at WWDC that I do not suppose I will get an entire lot of use out of, however others may.

New app privateness options

Protecting apps off your own home display screen feels redundant since you’ll be able to already take away apps from your own home display screen and discover them in your App Library. Locking your apps may present an additional layer of safety in case your iPhone will get stolen, however having to unlock your telephone after which your apps may really feel cumbersome. I may additionally see locking apps being helpful for individuals with kids who need to preserve their children out of sure apps, however then we would not get these enjoyable movies of infants working round with their mother or father’s telephone, and I am not prepared to surrender these nationwide treasures.

Extra Mail classes

I see the utility in having separate classes in your emails to maintain newsletters, adverts and different messages neatly organized, however I do not get sufficient emails each day to make this a giant deal for me. I may see this being helpful for somebody with a piece telephone, although.

Topographic maps in Maps

If I have been a hiker, or lived in a hilly area, I might most likely be extra enthusiastic about this. However the extent of my mountain climbing expertise is strolling trails in Gatlinburg, Tennessee each few years, and my neighborhood is flat. Yeah, mountain climbing is enjoyable once in a while, however I like my dwelling. It is the place my issues are.

Faucet to Money

Screenshot by CNET

This makes me nervous as a result of what occurs if somebody takes my iPhone and shortly sends themselves cash from my Apple Money? It is unclear what sort of safeguards might be in place to forestall somebody from doing this, however hopefully Apple’s considered this and is forward of me.

Revamped Photographs app

I do not take sufficient pictures for this to have an effect on me, however I am additionally not sure if this was crucial. Individuals can already create their very own albums, the Photographs app already creates reminiscences round issues like occasions and locations you go to, and the app already organizes pictures based mostly on days, months and years. Whereas Apple mentioned it redesigned and retooled the app, it feels like the corporate simply rebranded the app’s options.

Apple Intelligence

I’ve no want to make use of any of those options exterior of attempting them as soon as to see what they do. Creating Genmojis feels like a novelty. I do not use Siri frequently nor do I anticipate utilizing it extra sooner or later, and why would I would like my iPhone to summarize messages or generate a message to ship? If my line of labor did not give it away, I like studying and writing.

iOS 18 cannot get right here quickly sufficient

Regardless of not being thrilled by a few of iOS 18’s new options, I am nonetheless counting down the times till its launch within the fall. And I am so excited for it as a result of it upgrades the issues I take advantage of frequently, and I can see myself utilizing these new options for a very long time.

I am all the time my dwelling or lock display screen, so with the ability to customise it — whereas not novel — will give me extra of a way of possession over my iPhone. I take advantage of Messages nearly day by day, and it sounds just like the upgrades to the app will positively affect the best way I talk with others. Even Recreation Mode is a welcome addition for my iPhone as I depend on it extra for gaming.

And whereas I do not frequently use a few of the options being upgraded in iOS 18, others will seemingly get pleasure from these options and upgrades and get loads of use out of them.

This is hoping iOS 18 lives as much as the hype.

For extra on Apple, you’ll be able to take a look at all the things the corporate introduced at WWDC 2024, all of the options in iOS 18 and the right way to obtain the iOS 18 developer beta now.