Connect with us

News

Jayson Tatum Ties Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Playoff List

Published

6 mins ago

on

By

Jayson Tatum Ties Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Playoff List
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum continues to climb all-time postseason ranks at a younger age. Along with his twenty sixth profession 30-point sport within the playoffs, Tatum tied Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West for the fourth-most such video games all-time by any participant 26 years previous or youthful (by way of Basketball Reference’s StatHead).

LeBron James, who was within the constructing for this Cavaliers vs. Celtics sport, leads this record with 40 such video games. Kevin Durant is second with 33, and Kobe Bryant is third with 32. Then there’s West, Jordan, and Tatum all with 26 such video games.

Individuals usually overlook how younger Tatum is, as a result of whereas the Celtics star has already had a whole lot of particular person and workforce success, he simply turned 26 years previous two months in the past. This places into perspective simply how a lot Tatum has achieved at such a younger age, as he’s already a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA workforce member. 

As beforehand talked about, Tatum has additionally had a whole lot of workforce success, serving to lead his Celtics to deep playoff runs a number of instances already. Nonetheless pursuing that first championship, Tatum hopes to get that this season. The Celtics must get by the Cavaliers, who not too long ago suffered a giant loss when it was introduced that Donovan Mitchell would miss Sport 4.

JJ Redick Fires Again at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Assertion

Anthony Edwards Makes Assertion on Michael Jordan

Main Zach LaVine to Lakers Commerce Concept Proposed

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending