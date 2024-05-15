News
Jayson Tatum Ties Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Playoff List
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum continues to climb all-time postseason ranks at a younger age. Along with his twenty sixth profession 30-point sport within the playoffs, Tatum tied Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West for the fourth-most such video games all-time by any participant 26 years previous or youthful (by way of Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
LeBron James, who was within the constructing for this Cavaliers vs. Celtics sport, leads this record with 40 such video games. Kevin Durant is second with 33, and Kobe Bryant is third with 32. Then there’s West, Jordan, and Tatum all with 26 such video games.
Individuals usually overlook how younger Tatum is, as a result of whereas the Celtics star has already had a whole lot of particular person and workforce success, he simply turned 26 years previous two months in the past. This places into perspective simply how a lot Tatum has achieved at such a younger age, as he’s already a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA workforce member.
As beforehand talked about, Tatum has additionally had a whole lot of workforce success, serving to lead his Celtics to deep playoff runs a number of instances already. Nonetheless pursuing that first championship, Tatum hopes to get that this season. The Celtics must get by the Cavaliers, who not too long ago suffered a giant loss when it was introduced that Donovan Mitchell would miss Sport 4.
JJ Redick Fires Again at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Assertion
Anthony Edwards Makes Assertion on Michael Jordan
Main Zach LaVine to Lakers Commerce Concept Proposed
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News3 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Transformers One Trailer is OUT!
-
News4 weeks ago
Phoenix Suns Avoid Play-In Tournament, Face Timberwolves In First Round
-
News4 weeks ago
Review: Billy Joel and Sting light up crowd at wet San Diego concert
-
News2 days ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
how to watch Bluey The Sign
-
News4 weeks ago
Mauricio Pochettino laments ‘sad situation’ after Chelsea players squabble over penalty during 6-0 win against Everton