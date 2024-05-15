New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial begins. Here’s what to know.

Washington — Jury choice started Monday within the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, who’s accused of buying and selling his political affect for money, gold bars and a brand new Mercedes-Benz convertible.

No jurors had been chosen when courtroom adjourned within the early night. Many potential jurors indicated that they thought they had been unfit to serve and had been privately interviewed by the decide. About three dozen had been dismissed, and greater than 100 potential jurors had been requested to return to the federal courthouse in New York Metropolis on Tuesday for additional questioning.

The allegations date again to 2018, across the time the Democratic senator started courting the girl who’s now his spouse, Nadine Menendez, who was additionally indicted within the corruption probe. Prosecutors say Menendez offered political favors to a few New Jersey businessmen and secretly helped the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Latest courtroom filings revealed Menendez’s potential protection methods, together with incriminating his spouse and asserting that stockpiling money was a “coping mechanism” after “two vital traumatic occasions” in his life.

Wearing a darkish blue go well with and a crimson tie, Menendez was seated alongside his authorized workforce within the row in entrance of two of his codefendants, sometimes fidgeting and tapping his fingers on the desk. All three have pleaded not responsible and Menendez hasn’t dominated out testifying.

The trial may final six or seven weeks, ending in late June or early July, U.S. District Choose Sidney Stein stated Monday.

It is the second time in lower than a decade that Menendez, who stepped down from his highly effective chairmanship of the Senate Overseas Relations Committee after he was charged in September, is on trial on corruption prices. His first case led to a hung jury in November 2017 in New Jersey.

This is what to know.

What are Menendez and his spouse charged with?

Menendez and his spouse had been initially charged with three felony counts in September 2023 — conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit trustworthy companies fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion below shade of official proper.

The preliminary indictment detailed a years-long corruption scheme during which Menendez allegedly used his affect because the then-chairman of the highly effective Senate Overseas Relations Committee to secretly profit Egypt; pressured a U.S. Division of Agriculture official to guard a enterprise monopoly Egypt granted to a New Jersey businessman, Wael Hana; to intrude in a felony investigation and prosecution by the New Jersey Lawyer Normal’s Workplace associated to a second New Jersey businessman, Jose Uribe, and his associates; and tried to affect a federal prosecution of a 3rd New Jersey businessman, Fred Daibes.

A superseding indictment in October 2023 added a fourth cost alleging the couple conspired to behave as a international agent for Egypt. Prosecutors say Menendez and his spouse offered Egyptian officers, by way of Hana, with “extremely delicate” and nonpublic details about the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and U.S. navy support to Egypt. The senator additionally allegedly ghostwrote a letter on behalf of Egypt that sought to persuade his Senate colleagues to launch a maintain on $300 million in support to Egypt.

“Anytime you want something you’ve got my quantity and we’ll make every thing occur,” Nadine Menendez allegedly texted an Egyptian intelligence official in March 2020, days earlier than arranging one in all a number of conferences between her husband and the official.

In January, a second superseding indictment included allegations that Menendez made favorable feedback in regards to the Qatari authorities as Daibes was looking for a multimillion-dollar funding from an organization with ties to the federal government.

Menendez was indicted on a dozen new felony prices in March in a 3rd superseding indictment, bringing the full prices to 16. The extra prices embody obstruction of justice, public official appearing as a international agent, bribery, extortion and trustworthy companies wire fraud. Nadine Menendez, whose trial was separated from her husband’s attributable to a “severe medical situation,” faces 15 prices. She has additionally pleaded not responsible.

Prosecutors allege that in change for the senator’s use of his energy and affect to complement the businessmen, they offered the Menendezes with lavish items, together with money, gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, furnishings and funds for a house mortgage as Nadine Menendez was going through foreclosures on her dwelling.

When investigators executed a search warrant on the couple’s dwelling in June 2022, they discovered over $480,000 in money stuffed in envelopes and coats and 13 gold bars value greater than $100,000. They found almost $80,000 in a protected deposit field at a close-by financial institution.

After the preliminary indictment, Menendez stated that for 30 years he withdrew 1000’s of {dollars} every month from his private financial savings account in case of emergencies. The “old style” behavior, he stated, had roots in his household’s expertise in Cuba.

Who’re the opposite defendants?

Hana knew Nadine Menendez years earlier than she began courting the senator. Initially from Egypt, Hana lived in New Jersey and operated IS EG Halal, a start-up that quickly grew to become the only real firm to certify halal merchandise imported to Egypt, regardless of Hana having no earlier expertise within the halal business.

Hana and Nadine Menendez had been typically the intermediaries between the senator and Egyptian officers, arranging dinners at costly eating places and conferences in his Senate workplace, based on courtroom paperwork. Prosecutors say Hana put Nadine Menendez on the payroll of his firm “in a low-or-no-show job” after the senator promised to make use of his energy to facilitate international navy gross sales to Egypt.

When a crash left Nadine Menendez with no automobile in December 2018, she turned to Hana, who related her with Uribe, his enterprise affiliate who had been implicated in an insurance coverage fraud case. The subsequent month, the couple and the 2 businessmen agreed that Menendez would intervene within the insurance coverage fraud case, the indictments say. In return, the fees allege, Uribe helped purchase Nadine Menendez a black Mercedes-Benz convertible, assembly her in a restaurant parking zone at hand over $15,000 in money that she used for the down cost, and later arranging automobile funds.

Across the identical time, Egypt granted a monopoly to Hana’s agency in a deal that offered a “income stream” for Hana to pay the Menendezes, the indictments say. However the monopoly additionally elevated prices for different U.S. meat suppliers and after U.S. officers raised objections with Egypt, Hana requested the senator’s assist to stress the Division of Agriculture to again off.

By summer time 2019, prosecutors say Nadine Menendez, who was tens of 1000’s of {dollars} behind on her mortgage and going through foreclosures, sought assist once more from Hana and Uribe. Hana’s firm, they are saying, paid $23,000 to carry the mortgage funds updated whereas Menendez sought to stress New Jersey officers to finish the fraud investigation linked to Uribe.

It wasn’t the primary case that Menendez interfered with, based on the indictments. In late 2020, the senator met with an individual who would later be nominated to be the U.S. Lawyer for the District of New Jersey, criticizing the workplace’s prosecution of Daibes, a New Jersey actual property developer and affiliate of Hana’s. Daibes was charged in 2018 with acquiring loans below false pretenses. However when the individual advised that he might should recuse himself from the prosecution, Menendez knowledgeable him that he would suggest another person to the White Home for the U.S. legal professional nomination, prosecutors alleged.

By way of 2021 and 2022, after Menendez publicly praised the federal government of Qatar, which prosecutors advised helped Daibes land a take care of a Qatari investor, and because the senator sought to proceed to intrude within the federal prosecution of Daibes, the true property developer allegedly gave Menendez gold bars, money and a recliner.

“One kilo worth of gold,” Menendez allegedly searched on-line, hours after having dinner together with his spouse and Daibes in Could 2022.

Lower than a month later, federal brokers executed search warrants on the Menendezes’ dwelling and protected deposit field.

In response to prosecutors, Uribe stopped making funds on Nadine Menendez’s Mercedes after that and advised her that he would say the funds had been a mortgage if investigators requested. Menendez and his spouse then allegedly sought to cowl up the mortgage and automobile funds by writing checks to Hana and Uribe that had been characterised as funds for loans, prosecutors stated. That brought on legal professionals for Menendez and his spouse to make “false and deceptive statements” to investigators in 2023, the indictment stated.

Uribe pleaded responsible to seven prices, together with conspiracy to commit bribery, trustworthy companies wire fraud, obstruction of justice and tax evasion, and agreed to cooperate with investigators earlier this yr.

Luisa Garcia contributed reporting.

Extra from CBS Information