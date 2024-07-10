Connect with us

UEFA Euro 2024 France vs. Spain semifinal: Live stream, TV, odds

Worldwide soccer powerhouses will sq. off Tuesday in Munich, Germany, in a UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal that may have the texture of a remaining.

Spain and France are among the many most profitable worldwide soccer groups on this planet. Spain is taking purpose at a report fourth European championship; France — which has performed within the final two World Cup finals, successful in 2018 — is vying for a 3rd Euro title. In all three earlier knockout stage video games between France and Spain on the Euros, the winners have gone on to grow to be European champions.

Spain has been the extra spectacular aspect thus far at Euro 2024. It’s the solely squad to have gained all 5 of its matches, and the workforce’s 11 targets are essentially the most of any of the 4 semifinalists. Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz have scored two targets apiece for Spain.

