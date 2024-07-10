UEFA Euro 2024 France vs. Spain semifinal: Live stream, TV, odds

Worldwide soccer powerhouses will sq. off Tuesday in Munich, Germany, in a UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal that may have the texture of a remaining.

Spain and France are among the many most profitable worldwide soccer groups on this planet. Spain is taking purpose at a report fourth European championship; France — which has performed within the final two World Cup finals, successful in 2018 — is vying for a 3rd Euro title. In all three earlier knockout stage video games between France and Spain on the Euros, the winners have gone on to grow to be European champions.

Spain has been the extra spectacular aspect thus far at Euro 2024. It’s the solely squad to have gained all 5 of its matches, and the workforce’s 11 targets are essentially the most of any of the 4 semifinalists. Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz have scored two targets apiece for Spain.

France, in the meantime, has earned no model factors for its street to the semifinals. The workforce has managed to attain simply three targets — two by way of personal targets and a 3rd on a penalty kick. France’s goal-scoring famous person Kylian Mbappe broke his nostril within the workforce’s Euro 2024 opener towards Austria and has needed to play with a masks ever since. Mbappe has only one aim at Euro 2024 — the aforementioned penalty kick.

Spain will probably be with out three key gamers towards France: midfielder Pedri (knee harm), heart again Robin Le Normand (yellow card accumulation) and fullback Dani Carvajal (crimson card).

The Spain-France winner will meet the winner of Wednesday’s different semifinal between England and the Netherlands. The UEFA Euro 2024 remaining is Sunday at Berlin’s historic Olympiastadion.

This is all the things it’s good to know for Tuesday’s UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal match:

When is the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal between Spain and France?

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9.

How one can watch the Spain vs. France UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal

The tv broadcast will probably be obtainable on FOX, with pregame protection beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Derek Rae (play-by-play), Robert Inexperienced (analyst), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter) and Mark Clattenburg (guidelines analyst) will present protection for FOX Sports activities.

The Spanish-language tv broadcast obtainable on Univision/TUDN.

How one can stream the Spain vs. France UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal

FOX Sports activities will present a stay stream possibility. Vix will present a streaming possibility for the Spanish-language broadcast. Streaming additionally obtainable on Fubo.

What are the percentages for the Spain vs. France UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal?

In accordance with BetMGM, these are the percentages for the regular-time results of the match: Spain +170; Draw +180; France +200. The over/underneath for targets is 1.5.

Per BetMGM, Spain is the present favourite to win UEFA Euro 2024 at +190, adopted by England (+250), France (+275) and the Netherlands (+450).

Which gamers are on the Spain and France rosters?

Spain roster

Goalkeepers (3): David Raya (Arsenal/England), Álex Remiro (Actual Sociedad), Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders (7): Dani Carvajal (Actual Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/England), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/Germany), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/Saudi Arabia), Robin Le Normand (Actual Sociedad), Nacho (Actual Madrid), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao)

Midfielders (8): Álex Baena (Villarreal), Mikel Merino (Actual Sociedad), Mikel Oyarzabal (Actual Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Rodri (Manchester Metropolis/England), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Martin Zubimendi (Actual Sociedad)

Forwards (8): Joselu (Actual Madrid), Fermín López (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/Germany), Ayoze Pérez (Actual Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

France roster

Goalkeepers (3): Alphonse Areola (West Ham/England), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/Italy), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders (8): Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernández (AC Milan/Italy), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool/England), Jules Koundé (Barcelona/Spain), Ferland Mendy (Actual Madrid/Spain), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan/Italy), William Saliba (Arsenal/England), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Midfielders (7): Eduardo Camavinga (Actual Madrid/Spain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/Spain), N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad/Saudi Arabia), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/Italy), Aurélien Tchouameni (Actual Madrid/Spain), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Forwards (7): Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/Germany), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/Italy), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/Italy)

