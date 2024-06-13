Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Isn’t 300 GB After All

Activision has clarified that Name of Responsibility: Black Ops 6 gained’t truly require a 300 GB obtain regardless of earlier messaging.

Gamers started to panic in regards to the measurement of this yr’s Name of Responsibility after noticing its Xbox retailer web page yesterday. On the time, the web page listed that the sport would require a 309.85 GB obtain for these hoping to hop into the post-Chilly Warfare first-person shooter when it launches this fall. That’ll put a fairly large dent within the onerous drive of most PlayStation 5 and Xbox Sequence X | S consoles, so gamers have been, understandably, very involved.

The corporate has since cleared up the confusion in a submit on X/Twitter . Activision’s hit FPS franchise has been recognized to demand massive quantities of storage in recent times, however followers can relaxation simpler recognized that Black Ops 6 will not take up fairly as a lot house.

Activision wrote, “Correction: The estimated file measurement at present displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages doesn’t symbolize the obtain measurement or disk footprint for Black Ops 6. The sizes as proven embrace the complete installations of Fashionable Warfare II, Fashionable Warfare III, Warzone and all related content material packs, together with all localized languages mixed which isn’t consultant of a typical participant set up expertise.”

The message provides that gamers could have the liberty to obtain solely Name of Responsibility: Black Ops 6 with none of its language packs in the event that they need. Sadly, the submit doesn’t reveal simply how large the sport shall be however guarantees to share extra info “nearer to launch.”

Name of Responsibility: Black Ops 6 was revealed as Treyarch’s newest addition to the Black Ops sequence earlier this yr, however our first good have a look at the sport arrived yesterday on the Xbox Video games Showcase and Black Ops 6 Direct. This ‘90s-set installment introduces a number of latest weapons and options, together with omnidirectional motion and new Zombies maps for the return of its round-based mode. As the sport introduces a brand new period of Name of Responsibility, it additionally means content material from Fashionable Warfare 2 and three is not going to carry over.

