Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia odds, prediction: Boxing expert on 50-13 run reveals picks for May 4 fight

Canelo Alvarez heads to the ring for the ninth time on Cinco de Mayo weekend in his profession when he takes on Jaime Munguia with the undisputed tremendous middleweight titles on the road. Their matchup tops the principle Canelo vs. Munguia struggle card in Las Vegas on Saturday, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Canelo is 8-1 in his fights on Cinco de Mayo weekend, along with his one loss coming in opposition to Dmitry Bivol in 2022. He bounced again with a win on Could 6 of final 12 months over John Ryder. Total, he is 18-1-1 in his final 20 fights.

Alvarez is the -500 favourite (danger $500 to win $100), whereas Munguia is listed at +350 within the newest Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia odds. The over/beneath for whole rounds accomplished is 10.5, with the Over favored at -210 and the Beneath fetching a worth of +160.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia preview

Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) hasn’t confronted a fellow Mexican within the boxing ring since taking up Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr. in Could 2017, a struggle Alvarez gained by unanimous choice. Though Chavez Jr. was as soon as the WBC middleweight champion, his loss to Alvarez sparked a tailspin in his profession that noticed him lose three of his subsequent 4, together with a defeat in opposition to former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Alvarez has acknowledged that he has purposely averted Mexican opponents as a result of he did not wish to danger interfering with their careers and, as a byproduct, depart the game with fewer Mexican stars and champions.

Nevertheless, he made an exception with Munguia as a result of Munguia’s profession is already so distinguished that his profession and legacy cannot be tainted by a loss Saturday. What’s extra, Munguia’s accomplishments have motivated Alvarez to view their struggle as a celebration of Mexico’s sturdy boxing custom and use their struggle as a platform to reward followers with a memorable present.

“Sure, I’ve mentioned I do not wish to struggle Mexican fighters,” Álvarez mentioned Tuesday in a information convention. “However somebody respectful like Munguía, somebody who has earned this struggle, it is one thing that I am glad we have been capable of make occur. This can be a nice supply of satisfaction for me as a result of it is Mexico throughout.”

The 27-year-old Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) is hoping to cap off a memorable 11-month span that began with him incomes the WBC Silver tremendous middleweight title when he beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko final June. He then had a formidable TKO win over John Ryder in January of this 12 months to retain that title, serving to arrange this huge struggle with Canelo.

Practically 80% of Munguia’s profession wins, together with 4 of his final 5, have come by way of knockout. Canelo, nonetheless, has by no means been knocked out, along with his solely two profession losses coming by way of choice. See who to again right here.

