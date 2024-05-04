How to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía fight tonight: Full card, where to stream and more

Canelo Álvarez will face Jaime Munguía within the ring this weekend. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Assessment-Journal/Tribune Information Service by way of Getty Photos)

This Cinco De Mayo weekend, there’s an all-Mexican showdown scheduled within the ring between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía. Headed into Saturday night time’s combat inside T-Cellular Enviornment in Las Vegas, Álvarez is seeking to defend his undisputed tremendous middleweight title — for the fourth straight time. His opponent this time round? Fellow Mexican and former tremendous welterweight world champion Jaime Munguía. The battle within the ring might finish in an upset to Álvarez’s reign. Are you able to tune in? For those who’re on the lookout for methods to look at this pay-per-view unique combat, we’ve obtained you coated. Right here’s every little thing you’ll want to find out about methods to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía combat, together with the complete combat card, how one can stream the boxing match without spending a dime and extra.

The right way to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía combat:

Date: Saturday, Could 4

Begin time: 8 p.m. ET

Struggle time (approximate): 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: T-Cellular Enviornment, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel/streaming: PPV by way of DAZN, Amazon Prime

When is the Álvarez vs. Munguía combat?

Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía face off this Saturday, Could 4 in Las Vegas, NV. The occasion will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The pair are anticipated to face off within the ring round 11:15 p.m. that night. The occasion will function 4 fights.

What channel is the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía combat on?

The boxing match between Alvarez and Munguia shall be accessible solely via pay-per-view within the US. You should purchase the combat via DAZN, PPV on Amazon Prime Video or direct via PPV.com — or maintain studying to learn the way to look at the combat with the assistance of a VPN.

The place to look at the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía combat:

(Dazn) DAZN provides subscribers over 150 fights a yr, plus crossover boxing, girls’s soccer, pool matches and extra. New subscribers can order the combat for $89.99 and get their first month of DAZN fully free. $90 at Dazn

(Amazon) You’ll be able to order this PPV combat simply via Amazon Prime Video. For those who’re not already Prime member: Amazon Prime Video is the house of many hit exhibits and movies, and the unique residence of Thursday Night time Soccer. On prime of ad-supported Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription contains free transport, unique offers, entry to the Prime Day 2024 sale occasion, Amazon Music, a yr of free GrubHub+ and extra. A regular Amazon Prime subscription is $15 month-to-month or $139 yearly, however reductions can be found for college kids and people on certified authorities help. You’ll be able to strive Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You may also improve to ad-free Amazon Prime Video for a further $2.99 monthly. $90 at Amazon

The place to look at the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía combat free?

Do not wish to pay a hefty PPV value? Residents of Mexico can entry a free livestream of the combat by way of Azteca 7 on TV Azteca. Do not stay in Mexico? You’ll be able to nonetheless stream such as you do with the assistance of a VPN.

A VPN (digital non-public community) helps defend your information, can masks your IP tackle and is maybe hottest for being particularly helpful within the age of streaming. Whether or not you’re seeking to watch Mates on Netflix (which left the U.S. model of the streamer again in 2019) or tune in to the combat without spending a dime this weekend with out ordering on PPV, a VPN may help you out. Trying to strive a VPN for the primary time? This information breaks down the very best VPN choices for each sort of consumer.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN provides “web with out borders,” that means you may tune right into a Mexican livestream of this weekend’s combat versus paying for PPV for US protection of Canelo vs. Munguia. All you may must do is join ExpressVPN, change your server location after which discover the free TV Azteca livestream. ExpressVPN’s added safety, pace and vary of location choices makes it a wonderful selection for first-time VPN customers seeking to stretch their streaming skills, plus, it is Endgadget’s prime choose for the very best streaming VPN. New customers can save 49% once they join ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service provides a 30-day money-back assure, in case you are nervous about attempting a VPN. $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia combat card: