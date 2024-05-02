Cher Says She Dates Younger Men Because Older Ones are Dead, Cowards

Cher provided a really concise and, to be sincere, fairly cheap rationalization for why she tends thus far youthful males: The older ones are both cowards or useless.

The singer/actress dropped this nugget of knowledge on the Jennifer Hudson Present whereas discussing the time she turned down Elvis. Cher admitted it wasn’t a lot a rejection as her personal reservations taking maintain — “I used to be type of nervous of his repute” — earlier than occurring to say she’s “actually shy” when she’s not working and infrequently shy round males.

Then, with no prompting, she quipped: “And the rationale I am going out with younger males is as a result of males my age are older — effectively, now they’re all useless — however earlier than, they had been at all times terrified to method me. And youthful males had been the one ones that…”

After Hudson chimed in, “They’re daring,” Cher added: “Yeah, raised by girls like me.”

Elsewhere within the interview, Cher spoke in regards to the unimaginable affect her mom had on her singing, her friendship with Meryl Streep, and the way her present boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, launched her to the Tupac catalog (“I used to be so bowled over by the depth of the phrases,” Cher stated). The pop star additionally spoke about one in all her most important contributions to music: Utilizing auto-tune on her 1998 smash, “Imagine.”

“We needed to speak the file firm into it,” the current Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame inductee recalled. “They stated, ‘You don’t understand it’s you proper originally.’ And I stated, ‘Sure, and that’s the brilliance of it!’ … I’m happy with that.”