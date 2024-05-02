‘I Was So Taken Aback’

Cher has an unlikely favourite artist today as she confirmed like to one among rap’s late West Coast legends.

Though the singer and 2Pac by no means had the prospect to collaborate, she’s been loving his music after boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards put her on to the “California Love” rapper.

Cher joined The Jennifer Hudson Present on Wednesday (Could 1), the place she topped 2Pac as her go-to today.

“2Pac,” she stated when requested about her favourite artist. “[My boyfriend] Alexander began taking part in me 2Pac.” The depth of Pac’s artistry blew away Cher, together with simply how potent his songwriting was. “I used to be so greatly surprised by the depth of the phrases,” she added.

Being practically 4 many years youthful than the 77-year-old ageless surprise, Edwards — who’s a music exec and Tyga affiliate — has introduced some new perspective to Cher though 2Pac was fatally shot greater than 27 years in the past.

Elsewhere in her chat with Jennifer Hudson, Cher defined why she prefers a younger style in males.

“I’m actually shy once I’m not working and form of shy round males,” she stated. “And the explanation I’m going out with younger males is as a result of males my age or older — nicely, now they’re all lifeless — however earlier than they simply by no means, they have been all the time terrified to method me and youthful males have been the one ones that did.”

Cher turned tied to A.E. in 2022 and so they went public with their relationship in November 2022 when the “Imagine” singer posted a photograph of the couple to social media.

“On paper, it’s form of ridiculous,” the singer advised Kelly Clarkson on her present concerning the connection with Edwards. “However in actual life, we get alongside nice. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give males qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Watch extra clips from Cher’s look on The Jennifer Hudson Present beneath.