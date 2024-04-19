Is Taylor Swift’s “thanK you aIMee” About Kim Kardashian? We Found 3 Clues That Suggest So

Is Taylor Swift shading Kim Kardashian in her new tune “thanK you aIMee”? Followers actually assume so, and there are a number of clues that assist the declare.

ICYMI: Taylor Swift dropped her long-anticipated eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Division, on April 19, 2024 — however not with out some surprises. Simply two hours after the album’s launch, Swift took to Instagram to announce the venture was really a secret double album, unveiling 15 further songs within the digital unique prolonged model referred to as The Tortured Poets Division: The Anthology.

TTPD: The Anthology consists of 4 beforehand introduced bonus tracks and 11 model new tracks, amongst them “thanK you aIMee,” which followers are theorizing is devoted to Kim Kardashian.

Simply to jog your reminiscence, Swift and Kardashian’s feud technically dates all the way in which again to 2009 when Ye (then nonetheless Kanye West) referred to as Swift out on stage on the MTV VMAs, saying Beyoncé’s “Single Girls (Put a Ring on It)” ought to have gained Greatest Feminine Video as an alternative of “You Belong with Me.”

In 2016, West referenced the incident in his tune “Well-known,” rapping: “I really feel like me and Taylor may nonetheless have intercourse / Why? I made that b*tch well-known.” Swift, properly, swiftly referred to as him out for it, and Kardashian then leaked a dialog between the 2 the place Swift seemingly granted West permission for the identify drop. Since then, Swift has repeatedly claimed the decision was edited to suit West’s narrative. (The complete name was leaked in 2020, and Swift referenced it as proof that she “was telling the reality the entire time.”)

Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian photographed collectively throughout an amicable spell in 2015 on the Grammys. Kevin Mazur

Okay, now that now we have the backstory, let’s get into the clues that recommend “thanK you aIMee” is definitely about Kim Kardashian.

Clue No. 1: The tune title spells out “KIM”

The primary clue that implies “thanK you aIMee,” penned by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, could possibly be a Kim Kardashian diss monitor is the stylization of the tune’s title, which includes a capital Okay, I, and M, spelling out Kardashian’s first identify. This stylization is fixed within the monitor’s official lyrics, and, as followers know, it is not the primary time Swift has used this coding gadget to spell out secret messages.

Clue No. 2: Swift sings a few bully, and she or he’s publicly referred to Kardashian as a “bully” previously

Within the tune, Swift appears to be referring to a highschool bully. “After I image my hometown / There’s a bronze, spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque beneath it / That threatens to push me down the steps at our faculty / And it was all the time the identical searing ache / However I dreamed that sooner or later I might say,” she sings within the first verse.