Is Taylor Swift’s Song ‘ThanK You AIMee’ a Kim Kardashian Diss Track?

Taylor Swift’s followers initially thought her newest album would largely be about her ex-boyfriends, however the deluxe version of “The Tortured Poets Division” seems to function a thinly veiled diss observe about Kim Kardashian.

Swift launched her new album on Friday, stunning followers with a deluxe version that features 15 further songs.

Their feud, which gave the impression to be resolved, stemmed from Kardashian defending her then-husband Ye, previously referred to as Kanye West, when he known as Swift “That bitch” in his 2016 track “Well-known.”

Ye and Kardashian mentioned Swift gave her blessing to the track. Kardashian tried to show this by publicly sharing quick clips of a cellphone dialog between Ye and Swift about “Well-known” earlier than its launch. Ye by no means mentions the infamous “I made that bitch well-known” line within the clips. Swift did not dispute the validity of the clip, however mentioned she by no means gave permission for the “bitch” lyric.

It was an enormous popular culture second, as three of essentially the most influential folks of the 2010s clashed. Swift bounced again from the drama along with her 2017 album “Repute,” and her reputation skyrocketed. Though Swift was already a rising star on the time, her world domination solely started after her “Repute” period and beefing with Kardashian.

In “ThanK you aIMee,” Swift by no means mentions Kardashian by title, nevertheless it’s simple to see why followers are speculating. For starters, “Ok,” “I,” and “M” are capitalized within the track title, which spells “Kim.”

Here is what to learn about Kardashian and Swift’s feud and each lyric that references it.

The “Well-known” feud reignited in 2020 when the complete cellphone name between Ye and Swift leaked on-line. Swift’s followers felt vindicated as a result of the decision confirmed that the “bitch” lyric was by no means talked about throughout the name. Nonetheless, Kardashian tweeted after the video leaked that she by no means lied in regards to the name or the “bitch” lyric.

Since then, the drama has subsided, and Kardashian has began praising Swift, apparently eager to maneuver on from the feud.

Swift, alternatively, has not moved on.

In December 2023, Swift addressed the drama in her Time Particular person of the 12 months profile, saying it felt like “a profession demise.”

“You could have a totally manufactured body job, in an illegally recorded cellphone name, which Kim Kardashian edited after which put out to say to everybody that I used to be a liar,” she mentioned. “That took me down psychologically to a spot I’ve by no means been earlier than. I moved to a international nation. I did not depart a rental home for a 12 months. I used to be afraid to get on cellphone calls. I pushed away most individuals in my life as a result of I did not belief anybody anymore. I went down actually, actually arduous.”

Swift took purpose at Ye throughout her 2017 “Repute” period by releasing a number of songs that seemingly reference their feud. Kardashian did not get caught within the crosshairs in that album, however followers have speculated that Swift referenced Kardashian’s relationship with Ye in her 2020 track “Mad Lady” and 2022 track “Vigilante Shit.”

Nonetheless, “ThanK you aIMee” seems to be essentially the most blatant reference to Kardashian. Swift sings a few faculty bully known as “Aimee” who made her stronger, who followers suppose is Kardashian.

Followers have speculated that lyrics together with “bronze spray-tanned statue of you” and “your phrases are nonetheless simply ringing in my head” discuss with Kardashian’s physique and the notorious cellphone name.

Swift additionally appears to nod to the concept that “Aimee” is a faux title: “And so I modified your title, and any actual defining clues / And someday, your child comes house singin’ / A track that solely us two is gonna know is about you.”

In response to those lyrics, followers on Twitter had been fast to reshare the 2023 video of Kardashian and her daughter, North West, dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off” track on their joint TikTok account.

Within the track, Swift additionally implies that her mom, “a saintly girl,” wished demise on Aimee.

