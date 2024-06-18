Merrily We Roll Along Wins Best Revival of a Musical at 2024 Tony Awards

The Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical has turn out to be a breakaway hit, overcoming an infamously short-lived authentic manufacturing.

They are a hit! The Maria Friedman-helmed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical Merrily We Roll Alongside has received the 2024 Tony Award for Finest Revival of a Musical.

The award marks the end result of Merrily We Roll Alongside‘s outstanding comeback story, from an infamously short-lived authentic manufacturing to a revival that is the most well liked ticket on the town. Whereas the unique Broadway manufacturing of Merrily solely ran for 16 performances and 44 previews, this revival is proving that there was a “Good Factor Going” on the heart of the story. The unique Broadway manufacturing of Merrily obtained a single Tony nomination for Finest Authentic Rating, shedding out to Maury Yeston’s 9.

“There was a line that flew out on opening night time to me from the present, which is, ‘Musicals are common. They’re an effective way of stating necessary concepts—concepts that may actually change the world. Make a distinction.’ After which Frank turns to Charley and says, ‘Charley, we are able to change the world,'” Maria Friedman shared from the stage accepting the glory. “Effectively, Steve and George, Merrily is common.”

This revival has now received three 2024 Tony Awards, additionally together with Finest Orchestrations for Jonathan Groff and Featured Actor in a Musical for Daniel Radcliffe. The manufacturing may decide up one other win with the nonetheless upcoming Main Actor in a Musical class, wherein Jonathan Groff is a nominee.

This revival of Merrily We Roll Alongside opened October 10, 2023, on the Hudson Theatre, the place it would proceed by means of July 7. Directed by Olivier winner Friedman, the work options music and lyrics by Sondheim and a ebook by Furth.

The revival stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn. The trio are all reprising their performances from the manufacturing’s sold-out 2022 Off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop, together with Krystal Pleasure Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. Max Rackenberg, Rocco Van Auken, and Brady Wagner share the position of Frank Jr.

The corporate additionally consists of Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Unusual, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson. Rounding out the corporate as swings are Morgan Kirner, Amanda Rose, and Koray Tarhan. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger.

Based mostly on the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart play of the identical identify, Merrily We Roll Alongside tracks the lives of three mates navigating the leisure business over three many years in reverse chronological order. Sondheim’s rating consists of such songs as “Outdated Buddies,” “Now You Know,” “Franklin Shepard, Inc.,” “Good Factor Going,” and “Not a Day Goes By.” A revival forged recording was launched January 12.

The manufacturing options choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Scenic and costume design are by Soutra Gilmour, with lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, music supervision by Catherine Jayes, music path by Joel Fram, affiliate music supervision by Alvin Hough, Jr., and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, and Jeff Romley lead the revival’s producing workforce.

