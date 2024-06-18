2024 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts for winner Bryson DeChambeau, field from record $21.5 million pool

A significant championship and a complete lot of cash was be awarded at Pinehurst No. 2 as america Golf Affiliation introduced a report purse for the 2024 U.S. Open. Upping the prize pool by $1.5 million for this yr’s championship, the USGA can be shelling out a complete of $21.5 million after Sunday’s festivities.

Taking dwelling the most important chunk is two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured this yr’s nationwide championship after a grueling remaining spherical by a single stroke over Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau gained a major-record $4.3 million first-place prize for capturing the 124th U.S. Open with McIlroy claiming $2.32 million as a comfort prize to once more developing quick at a significant.

The $4.3 million paid out to DeChambeau represents the second-largest winner’s examine of 2024 behind solely the $4.5 million payday earned by Scottie Scheffler for profitable The Gamers Championship. Those that end first at signature occasions on the PGA Tour choose up $4 million, whereas Scheffler claimed $3.6 million on the Masters and Xander Schauffele took dwelling $3.3 million on the PGA Championship.

Golfers who fell simply in need of elevating the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Sunday have been nonetheless rewarded handsomely as the highest 4 gamers all cleared seven figures. Everybody inside the highest 10 is taking dwelling no less than $500,000, and people inside the highest 20 are bringing in round $250,000.

Gamers who missed the lower didn’t go dwelling empty handed, both, because the USGA as soon as once more awarded $10,000 for many who merely certified for the championship.

Let’s check out a breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open purse.

2024 U.S. Open prize cash, purse

Complete purse: $21.5 million