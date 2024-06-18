News
2024 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts for winner Bryson DeChambeau, field from record $21.5 million pool
A significant championship and a complete lot of cash was be awarded at Pinehurst No. 2 as america Golf Affiliation introduced a report purse for the 2024 U.S. Open. Upping the prize pool by $1.5 million for this yr’s championship, the USGA can be shelling out a complete of $21.5 million after Sunday’s festivities.
Taking dwelling the most important chunk is two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured this yr’s nationwide championship after a grueling remaining spherical by a single stroke over Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau gained a major-record $4.3 million first-place prize for capturing the 124th U.S. Open with McIlroy claiming $2.32 million as a comfort prize to once more developing quick at a significant.
The $4.3 million paid out to DeChambeau represents the second-largest winner’s examine of 2024 behind solely the $4.5 million payday earned by Scottie Scheffler for profitable The Gamers Championship. Those that end first at signature occasions on the PGA Tour choose up $4 million, whereas Scheffler claimed $3.6 million on the Masters and Xander Schauffele took dwelling $3.3 million on the PGA Championship.
Golfers who fell simply in need of elevating the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Sunday have been nonetheless rewarded handsomely as the highest 4 gamers all cleared seven figures. Everybody inside the highest 10 is taking dwelling no less than $500,000, and people inside the highest 20 are bringing in round $250,000.
Gamers who missed the lower didn’t go dwelling empty handed, both, because the USGA as soon as once more awarded $10,000 for many who merely certified for the championship.
Let’s check out a breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open purse.
2024 U.S. Open prize cash, purse
Complete purse: $21.5 million
1st: $4,300,000 — Bryson DeChambeau
2nd: $2,322,000 — Rory McIlroy
third: $1,445,062 — Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay ($1,229,051 every)
4th: $1,013,040
fifth: $843,765 — Mattieu Pavon
sixth: $748,154 — Hideki Matsuyama
seventh: $674,491 — Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley ($639,289 every)
eighth: $604,086
ninth: $546,720 — Davis Thompson, Corey Conners, Sam Burns ($502,391 every)
tenth: $502,174
eleventh: $458,280
twelfth: $423,729 — Ludvig Åberg, Sergio Garcia ($409,279 every)
thirteenth: $394,829
14th: $364,829 — Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa ($351,581 every)
fifteenth: $338,332
sixteenth: $316,602 — Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith ($299,218 every)
seventeenth: $299,218
18th: $281,834
nineteenth: $264,450 — Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry ($255,759 every)
twentieth: $247,067
twenty first: $232,073 — Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Brian Harman ($203,607 every)
twenty second: $217,080
twenty third: $202,521
twenty fourth: $189,048
twenty fifth: $177,314
twenty sixth: $167,319 — Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Zac Blair, Chris Kirk,
Neal Shipley (a), Tom Kim ($153,281 every)
twenty seventh: $159,713
twenty eighth: $152,977
twenty ninth: $146,458
thirtieth: $139,939
thirty first: $133,420
thirty second: $126,901 — J.T. Poston, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Cameron Smith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala, Isaiah Salinda ($110,894 every)
thirty third: $120,382
thirty fourth: $114,515
thirty fifth: $109,735
thirty sixth: $104,954
thirty seventh: $100,391
thirty eighth: $96,045
thirty ninth: $91,699
fortieth: $87,353
forty first: $83,007 — Frankie Capan, Jordan Spieth, Tom McKibbin,
Luke Clanton (a), Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler, Tim Widing, Harris English, Emiliano Grillo ($72,305 every)
forty second: $78,661
forty third: $74,315
forty fourth: $69,969
forty fifth: $65,623
forty sixth: $61,712
forty seventh: $57,801
forty eighth: $54,107
forty ninth: $51,934
fiftieth: $49,761 — Justin Decrease, Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar ($51,065 every)
51st: $48,457
52nd: $47,370
53rd: $46,501
54th: $46,067 — Nico Echavarria ($47,370)
fifty fifth: $45,632 — David Puig ($46,501)
56th: $45,197 — Sepp Straka, Ryan Fox, S.H. Kim, Wyndham Clark, Greyson Sigg, Brian Campbell, Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles ($44,546 every)
57th: $44,763
58th: $44,328
59th: $43,894
sixtieth: $43,459
61st: $43,024
62nd: $42,590
63rd: $42,155
sixty fourth: $41,721 — Martin Kaymer, Francesco Molinari, Matt Fitzpatrick ($42,155 every)
sixty fifth: $41,286
66th: $40,851
67th: $40,417 — Cameron Younger, Brendon Todd ($41,286 every)
68th: $39,982
69th: $39,548 — Dean Burmester ($40,417)
seventieth: $39,113 — Brandon Wu ($39,982),
Gunnar Broin (a)
71st: $38,678
72nd: Samuel Bennett ($39,548)
73rd: Jackson Suber ($39,113)
74th: Austin Eckroat ($38,678)
