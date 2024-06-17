Mookie Betts fractures hand on hit-by-pitch vs. Royals

The Dodgers will now be with out each components of their left aspect of the infield, as third baseman Max Muncy stays out indefinitely with a proper indirect pressure. Miguel Rojas, who pinch-ran for Betts and took over for him within the discipline for the remaining two innings of the sport, will get the majority of the shortstop duties for now, with Kiké Hernández filling in at instances. The Dodgers plan to recall Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma Metropolis to fill Betts’ place on the roster.