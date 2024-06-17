Dodgers star Mookie Betts suffers broken left hand when hit by a pitch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts broke his left hand when he was hit by a pitch through the seventh inning of Sunday’s sport towards the Kansas Metropolis Royals.

The previous MVP and seven-time All-Star was drilled within the hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from Dan Altavilla and fell to the bottom, writhing in excessive ache. Supervisor Dave Roberts didn’t know the way a lot time Betts would miss however mentioned the harm wouldn’t require surgical procedure.

Betts made an look within the clubhouse after the Dodgers’ 3-0 victory along with his left hand wrapped. He’ll see Dr. Steven Shin, a hand specialist, on Monday.

“I believe that’s the primary time I received hit within the hand so I wasn’t positive. I simply went numb and it damage,” Betts mentioned when requested if he knew instantly the hand was damaged. “Sadly, it’s broke. There’s (nothing) we will actually do now.

“Simply sort of up and in. I used to be holding my floor. Sadly, it hit me within the hand.”

Betts went 0 for 3 Sunday to drop his batting common to .304, ninth within the majors. He was fourth in on-base proportion (.405) and tied for fifth in hits (86).

“It’s an enormous blow. I really feel dangerous for Mookie as a result of he’s having an MVP-type season,” Roberts mentioned.

The pitch hit Betts on the high of the hand, and trainers and Roberts shortly raced out of the dugout to are likely to him. These watching on tv and within the decrease deck at Dodger Stadium may clearly hear the ball making contact with Betts’ hand.

“You by no means need your guys to get hit. However simply by his response, I felt that this was totally different,” Roberts mentioned.

Altavilla advised MLB.com he was making an attempt to go inside however that the fastball “slipped arm-side” and that there was “completely no intent.”

“We’re making an attempt to get Dan some innings and see how he can do right here. It’s very unlucky. I imply, I really feel terribly,” Royals supervisor Matt Quatraro mentioned. “Nobody desires to see that, particularly to a man like Mookie, who all of us revere for his professionalism and what he means to the sport.”

Miguel Rojas will take over because the Dodgers’ beginning shortstop with Kiké Hernández additionally getting time on the place.

Roberts mentioned he would doubtless transfer Shohei Ohtani into the leadoff spot.

“It’s very robust to see. He’s clearly an important a part of the staff,” Ohtani mentioned via an interpreter. “It’s actually as much as the remainder of the staff to choose him up.”

Regardless of taking two of three from the Royals, it was a troublesome weekend for the Dodgers, who’re 44-29 and have an eight-game lead over San Diego within the NL West.

Proper-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto was positioned on the 15-day injured checklist earlier than the sport with a strained rotator cuff in his proper shoulder.

“Truthfully we’ve gone via this a lot and groups undergo this on a regular basis,” Roberts mentioned. “That’s a part of baseball. You’ve received to maneuver ahead and guys know there are going to get alternatives and should play properly.”

This can be Betts’ first stint on the injured checklist in two years. He missed practically three weeks in June 2022 with a cracked proper rib.

“Clearly, I’ll be watching the boys, cheering them on, however apart from that, it’s simply relaxation, possibly use it as a psychological break, be able to go each time it heals up,” Betts mentioned.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb