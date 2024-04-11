News
2024 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week – No. 7 (April 9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Joseph Bianchi of Benedictine (Kan.) has been named the NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Offensive Participant of the Week, and Sam Bowling of Concordia (Mich.) has been named the NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Defensive Participant of the Week. The duo was chosen primarily based on their performances from April 1-7 and had been chosen out of a pool of convention/Continental Athletic Convention (Independents)/unaffiliated group nominees.
Gamers of the Week are introduced weekly all through the common season on Tuesdays on naia.org, Instagram, and Twitter.
Twitter – @NAIA
Instagram – @PlayNAIA
NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Offensive Participant of the Week
Joseph Bianchi, Benedictine (Kan.) – SR – Midfielder
- Bianchi led the Ravens final week with 9 factors as he went an ideal 20-for-20 on faceoffs.
- Notched six objectives and three assists, whereas he secured 18 floor balls.
- Posted a 62.5 shot on aim proportion with 10-of-16 pictures on body.
NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Defensive Participant of the Week
Sam Bowling, Concordia (Mich.) – SR – Goalkeeper
- Recorded a pair of begins between the sticks incomes as many wins final week.
- Over 120 minutes of play, Bowling made 24 complete saves for a 63.2 save proportion.
- Allowed a median of seven objectives per sport.
For a full archive of the 2024 NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Gamers of the Week, click on HERE
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News1 week ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News1 week ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News1 week ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News1 week ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation
-
News1 week ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News1 week ago
‘Howard Stern’ radio personality, regular guest dead at 55
-
News1 week ago
Tornado threats, heavy rain and snow expected as dangerous spring storms threaten millions