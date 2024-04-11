2024 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week – No. 7 (April 9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Joseph Bianchi of Benedictine (Kan.) has been named the NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Offensive Participant of the Week, and Sam Bowling of Concordia (Mich.) has been named the NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Defensive Participant of the Week. The duo was chosen primarily based on their performances from April 1-7 and had been chosen out of a pool of convention/Continental Athletic Convention (Independents)/unaffiliated group nominees.

NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Offensive Participant of the Week

Joseph Bianchi, Benedictine (Kan.) – SR – Midfielder

Bianchi led the Ravens final week with 9 factors as he went an ideal 20-for-20 on faceoffs.

Notched six objectives and three assists, whereas he secured 18 floor balls.

Posted a 62.5 shot on aim proportion with 10-of-16 pictures on body.

NAIA Males’s Lacrosse Defensive Participant of the Week

Sam Bowling, Concordia (Mich.) – SR – Goalkeeper

Recorded a pair of begins between the sticks incomes as many wins final week.

Over 120 minutes of play, Bowling made 24 complete saves for a 63.2 save proportion.

Allowed a median of seven objectives per sport.

