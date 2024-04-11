News
2024 NAIA Softball Players of the Week – No. 7 (April 9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cassandra Valdez of Our Woman of the Lake (Texas) has been named the NAIA Softball Pitcher of the Week and Miranda Carnell of Bethel (Tenn.) has been named the NAIA Softball Participant of the Week. The duo was chosen primarily based on their performances from April 1-7 and had been chosen out of a pool of convention/Continental Athletic Convention (Independents)/unaffiliated group nominees.
NAIA Softball Pitcher of the Week
Cassandra Valdez, Our Woman of the Lake (Texas) – GR – RPH
- In Valdez’s three outings final week, two as a starter and one in aid, she mixed for 16 full innings tossed.
- Picked up a save within the 3-1 victory on the street whereas permitting solely seven hits and a pair of walks on the week.
- Struck out 29 batters with a median of 12.69 stikeouts per seven innings as she held onto a 0.56 WHIP.
NAIA Softball Participant of the Week
Miranda Carnell, Bethel (Tenn.) – SO – INF
- Carnell posted an enormous week on the plate for Bethel (Tenn.) over six video games.
- In 24 plate appearances, she tallied 12 runs, 5 doubles, and three house runs; combining for 14 hits.
- Drove in 19 runs whereas placing collectively a .583 batting common, .593 OBP, and a 1.167 slugging share.
For a full archive of the 2024 NAIA Softball Gamers of the Week, click on HERE
