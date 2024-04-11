Red Sox’s Trevor Story to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Boston Crimson Sox shortstop Trevor Story will bear season-ending surgical procedure to restore a fracture in his shoulder, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow advised reporters Tuesday.

Story, 31, is anticipated to be sidelined for six months after the surgical procedure to restore a fracture of his glenoid, which is scheduled for Friday, Breslow mentioned.

“Troublesome to take a position past that,” Breslow mentioned earlier than Tuesday’s residence opener in opposition to the Baltimore Orioles. “However you possibly can type of do the mathematics there.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Story wore a sling when he was launched as a part of the workforce’s ceremonies and fought again tears when he spoke postgame.

“I am annoyed. I do not actually perceive it,” he mentioned.

“We have got to maneuver on,” supervisor Alex Cora mentioned after Tuesday’s 7-1 loss. “I do know it sounds onerous, however that is the character of the sport. We’ll miss him, yeah. As a pacesetter, as a participant as a base runner, as a hitter. However we have now to maneuver on. Whoever goes to play quick that day, simply play as much as who you might be. Do not attempt to be Trevor Story. There’s solely a kind of.”

The Crimson Sox positioned Story on the injured record late final week after he dislocated his left shoulder whereas making a diving cease on successful by the Angels’ Mike Trout on Friday evening.

“You all the time attempt to be optimistic that it went out and got here again in,” Story mentioned. “It was extra severe than we had hoped for. Arduous to think about actually.”

Earlier than the damage, Story had began every of Boston’s first eight video games this season, lastly getting again to regular after two campaigns full of damage woes since he left the Colorado Rockies for a six-year, $140 million cope with the Crimson Sox in March 2022.

Story performed in simply 94 video games in 2022 after lacking important time with accidents to his proper hand and left foot. He appeared in solely 43 video games final season after recovering from main offseason surgical procedure to restore a torn UCL.

Story was hitting .226 with 4 RBIs this season and has a .227 common and .681 OPS in two-plus seasons with the Crimson Sox. A two-time All-Star whereas with the Rockies, he’s a profession .265 hitter with 177 residence runs and 534 RBIs.

“Very important,” Breslow mentioned of Story’s loss. “Not going to cover from what he is meant to this workforce defensively and had full confidence offensively that he was going to contribute as nicely with what he was capable of do in spring coaching. I believe happily he is emerged as a pacesetter of this workforce and there is nonetheless going to be a means for him to positively influence it.

“Sadly, it simply would not seem to be it’ll be on the sector proper now.”

Whereas Story is out, Cora mentioned, the plan is to platoon gamers at shortstop and second base.

“I believe proper now we’re dedicated to giving the interior choices an opportunity,” Breslow mentioned. “We’ll give this some run. … It is smart to let this play out a bit and we’ll proceed to judge.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.