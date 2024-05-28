2024 NCAA Division I baseball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS – The sphere of 64 groups competing for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was introduced right now by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The nationwide prime 16 seeds are Tennessee (50-11), Kentucky (40-14), Texas A&M (44-13), North Carolina (42-13), Arkansas (43-14), Clemson (41-14), Georgia (39-15), Florida St. (42-15), Oklahoma (37-19), NC State (33-20), Oklahoma St. (40-17), Virginia (41-15), Arizona (36-21), UC Santa Barbara (42-12), Oregon St. (42-14), and East Carolina (43-15).

The Southeastern Convention (SEC) leads the best way with a file 11 groups chosen from the convention. The Atlantic Coast Convention (ACC) has eight groups within the area adopted by the Huge 12 (6), Solar Belt (4), Huge Ten (3) and Pac-12 (3). The American Athletic, Huge East, Huge West, Convention USA and Missouri Valley all have two groups within the area.

Excessive Level, Niagara, and Northern Kentucky are making their first appearances within the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, whereas Evansville is making its first look since 2006.

Vanderbilt has the longest energetic streak with its 18th straight look. Different notable consecutive streaks embrace Florida (16), LSU (12), Oklahoma State (11) and DBU (10).

Choice of the eight tremendous regional hosts might be introduced on www.NCAA.com/mcws, Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. ET. The Males’s School World Collection begins play Friday, June 14, at Charles Schwab Area Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Different Choice Info

Area by Convention (30)

Convention Colleges Southeastern​ 11 (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi St., South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt) Atlantic Coast​ 8 (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest) Huge 12​ 6 (Kansas St., Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Texas, UCF, West Virginia) Solar Belt​ 4 (Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Louisiana, Southern Miss.) Huge Ten ​3 (Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska) Pac-12​ 3 (Arizona, Oregon, Oregon St.) American​ 2 (East Carolina, Tulane) Huge East​ 2 (St. John’s (NY), UConn) Huge West​ 2 (UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara) Convention USA​ 2 (DBU, Louisiana Tech) Missouri Valley ​2 (Evansville, Indiana St.) America East​ 1 (Bryant) Atlantic-10​ 1 (VCU) ASUN​ 1 (Stetson) Huge South​ 1 (Excessive Level) Coastal​ 1 (UNCW) Horizon​ 1 (Northern Ky.) Ivy​ 1 (Penn) Metro Atlantic​ 1 (Niagara) Mid-American​ 1 (Western Mich.) Mountain West​ 1 (Fresno St.) Northeast​ 1 (LIU) Ohio Valley 1 (Southeast Mo. St.) Patriot​ 1 (Military West Level) Southern​ 1 (Wofford) Southland​ 1 (Nicholls) SWAC ​1 (Grambling) Summit​ 1 (Oral Roberts) West Coast​ 1 (San Diego) Western Athletic​ 1 (Grand Canyon)

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Video games | Friday, Might 31, 2024

*all instances Japanese

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

#1 Georgia (39-15) vs. #4 Military West Level (31-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 UNCW (39-19) vs. #3 Georgia Tech (31-23), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Bryan-School Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M

#1 Texas A&M (44-13) vs. #4 Grambling (26-26), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Louisiana (40-18) vs. #3 Texas (35-22), 6 p.m., ESPNU

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

#2 LSU (40-21) vs. #3 Wofford (41-18), 12 p.m., ESPNU

#1 North Carolina (42-13) vs. #4 LIU (33-23), 6 p.m. ESPN+

Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia

#1 Virginia (41-15) vs. #4 Penn (24-23), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Mississippi St. (38-21) vs. #3 St. John’s (NY) (37-16-1), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

#2 Vanderbilt (38-21) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (34-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2

#1 Clemson (41-14) vs. #4 Excessive Level (34-25), 7 p.m., ACCN

Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State

#2 UC Irvine (43-12) vs. #3 Nicholls (38-20), 4 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oregon St. (42-14) vs. #4 Tulane (35-24), 9 p.m., ESPNU

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

#1 Arkansas (43-14) vs. #4 Southeast Mo. St. (34-25), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Louisiana Tech (45-17) vs. #3 Kansas St. (32-24), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

#1 East Carolina (43-15) vs. #4 Evansville (35-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Wake Forest (38-20) vs. #3 VCU (37-21), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

#2 Southern Miss. (41-18) vs. #3 Indiana (32-24-1), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Southern Miss. (41-18) vs. #3 Indiana (32-24-1), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Tennessee (50-11) vs. #4 Northern Ky. (35-22), 7 p.m., SECN Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky

#1 Kentucky (40-14) vs. #4 Western Mich. (32-21), 12 midday, SECN

#2 Indiana St. (42-13) vs. #3 Illinois (34-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+ Norman Regional hosted by Oklahoma

#2 Duke (39-18) vs. #3 UConn (32-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oklahoma (37-19) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (27-30-1), 7 p.m., ESPN+ Raleigh Regional hosted by NC State

#2 South Carolina (36-23) vs. #3 James Madison (34-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 NC State (33-20) vs. #4 Bryant (36-19), 7 p.m, ESPN+ Santa Barbara Regional hosted by UC Santa Barbara

#2 San Diego (40-13) vs. #3 Oregon (37-18), 3 p.m., ESPNU

#1 UC Santa Barbara (42-12) vs. #4 Fresno St. (33-27), 9 p.m., ESPN+ Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State

#2 Nebraska (39-20) vs. #3 Florida (28-27), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oklahoma St. (40-17) vs. #4 Niagara (38-15), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State

#1 Florida St. (42-15) vs. #4 Stetson (40-20), 12 p.m., ACCN

#2 Alabama (33-22) vs. #3 UCF (35-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Tucson Regional hosted by Arizona

#2 DBU (44-13) vs. #3 West Virginia (33-22), 3 p.m., ESPN2

#1 Arizona (36-21) vs. #4 Grand Canyon (34-23), 9 p.m., ESPN+