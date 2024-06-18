How much every player made

Bryson DeChambeau is heading residence with a hefty winner’s examine. Getty Photographs

Like all the main championships, the 2024 U.S. Open purse has elevated considerably through the years, and it made one other leap this 12 months.

Because of LIV and the introduction of Signature Occasions on the PGA Tour, purses have risen astronomically throughout the board in professional golf. However the main championships have their very own historical past of maintaining with the Joneses.

Simply three years in the past, in 2021, the usOpen purse was set at $12.5 million — the largest prize pot of all 4 majors. Two years in the past, the 2022 U.S. Open purse elevated to $17.5 million — a $5 million enhance. And final 12 months, the 2023 U.S. Open purse jumped but once more to a whopping complete of $20 million, a rise of $2.5 million from the earlier 12 months. (The Gamers Championship stays the richest purse in golf at a complete of $25 million.)

This 12 months, the 2024 U.S. Open purse elevated once more to a complete of $21.5 million — a rise of $1.5 million. In the event you’re conserving monitor at residence, the maths is fairly eye-popping: In simply three years, the U.S. Open purse has elevated by $9 million — that’s 72 %!

Which means there’s additionally a severely good enhance within the winner’s minimize too. This 12 months’s U.S. Open champion will surpass the payout obtained by 2023 champion Wyndham Clark by $700,000, with a $4.3 million complete payday — the most important ever for a significant champion. The runner-up will obtain a cool $2.322 million, third place will get $1.445 million, and fourth place will clear seven figures too, with a payout of $1.013 million.

Even the gamers who missed the minimize obtain a payout of $10,000 every. So how a lot did the remainder of the gamers within the area come away with this 12 months? You will discover an entire listing of the 2024 U.S. Open payouts for every participant beneath.

How a lot cash each participant made on the 2024 U.S. Open

Win: Bryson DeChambeau, $4,300,000

2. Rory McIlroy, $2,322,000

T3. Tony Finau

Patrick Cantlay, $1,229,051

5. Matthieu Pavon, $843,765

6. Hideki Matsuyama, $748,154

T7. Russell Henley

Xander Schauffele, $639,289

T9. Sam Burns

Davis Thompson

Corey Connors, $502,391

T12. Sergio Garcia

Ludvig Aberg, $409,279

T14. Thomas Detry

Collin Morikawa, $351,581

T16. Tommy Fleetwood

Akshay Bhatia

Taylor Pendrith, $299,218

19. Shane Lowry

Aaron Rai, $255,759

T21. Max Greyserman

Daniel Berger

Min Woo Lee

Stephan Jaeger

Brian Harman, $203,607

T26. Brooks Koepka

Zac Blair

Chris Kirk

Neal Shipley (a)

Tom Kim

Tyrrell Hatton, $153,281

T32. Adam Scott

Si Woo Kim

Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley

Isaiah Salinda

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Cameron Smith

J.T. Poston

Denny McCarthy, $126,901

T41. Frankie Capan III

Harris English

Jordan Spieth

Scottie Scheffler

Tom McKibbin

Tim Widing

Emiliano Grillo

Billy Horschel

Luke Clanton (a), $72,305

T50. Justin Decrease

Matt Kuchar

Nicolai Hojgaard

Mark Hubbard, $51,065

54. Nico Echavarria, $47,370

55. David Puig, $46,501

T56. Seonghyeon Kim

Ben Kohles

Ryan Fox

Sepp Straka

Greyson Sigg

Brian Campbell

Adam Svensson

Wyndham Clark, $44,546

T64. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Francesco Molinari

Martin Kaymer, $42,155

T67. Cameron Younger

Brendon Todd, $41,286

69. Dean Burmester, $40,417

T70. Gunner Broin (a)

Brandon Wu, $39,982

72. Sam Bennett, $39,548

73. Jackson Suber, $39,113

74. Austin Eckroat, $38,678