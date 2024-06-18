News
How much every player made
Like all the main championships, the 2024 U.S. Open purse has elevated considerably through the years, and it made one other leap this 12 months.
Because of LIV and the introduction of Signature Occasions on the PGA Tour, purses have risen astronomically throughout the board in professional golf. However the main championships have their very own historical past of maintaining with the Joneses.
Simply three years in the past, in 2021, the usOpen purse was set at $12.5 million — the largest prize pot of all 4 majors. Two years in the past, the 2022 U.S. Open purse elevated to $17.5 million — a $5 million enhance. And final 12 months, the 2023 U.S. Open purse jumped but once more to a whopping complete of $20 million, a rise of $2.5 million from the earlier 12 months. (The Gamers Championship stays the richest purse in golf at a complete of $25 million.)
This 12 months, the 2024 U.S. Open purse elevated once more to a complete of $21.5 million — a rise of $1.5 million. In the event you’re conserving monitor at residence, the maths is fairly eye-popping: In simply three years, the U.S. Open purse has elevated by $9 million — that’s 72 %!
Which means there’s additionally a severely good enhance within the winner’s minimize too. This 12 months’s U.S. Open champion will surpass the payout obtained by 2023 champion Wyndham Clark by $700,000, with a $4.3 million complete payday — the most important ever for a significant champion. The runner-up will obtain a cool $2.322 million, third place will get $1.445 million, and fourth place will clear seven figures too, with a payout of $1.013 million.
Even the gamers who missed the minimize obtain a payout of $10,000 every. So how a lot did the remainder of the gamers within the area come away with this 12 months? You will discover an entire listing of the 2024 U.S. Open payouts for every participant beneath.
How a lot cash each participant made on the 2024 U.S. Open
Win: Bryson DeChambeau, $4,300,000
2. Rory McIlroy, $2,322,000
T3. Tony Finau
Patrick Cantlay, $1,229,051
5. Matthieu Pavon, $843,765
6. Hideki Matsuyama, $748,154
T7. Russell Henley
Xander Schauffele, $639,289
T9. Sam Burns
Davis Thompson
Corey Connors, $502,391
T12. Sergio Garcia
Ludvig Aberg, $409,279
T14. Thomas Detry
Collin Morikawa, $351,581
T16. Tommy Fleetwood
Akshay Bhatia
Taylor Pendrith, $299,218
19. Shane Lowry
Aaron Rai, $255,759
T21. Max Greyserman
Daniel Berger
Min Woo Lee
Stephan Jaeger
Brian Harman, $203,607
T26. Brooks Koepka
Zac Blair
Chris Kirk
Neal Shipley (a)
Tom Kim
Tyrrell Hatton, $153,281
T32. Adam Scott
Si Woo Kim
Sahith Theegala
Keegan Bradley
Isaiah Salinda
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Cameron Smith
J.T. Poston
Denny McCarthy, $126,901
T41. Frankie Capan III
Harris English
Jordan Spieth
Scottie Scheffler
Tom McKibbin
Tim Widing
Emiliano Grillo
Billy Horschel
Luke Clanton (a), $72,305
T50. Justin Decrease
Matt Kuchar
Nicolai Hojgaard
Mark Hubbard, $51,065
54. Nico Echavarria, $47,370
55. David Puig, $46,501
T56. Seonghyeon Kim
Ben Kohles
Ryan Fox
Sepp Straka
Greyson Sigg
Brian Campbell
Adam Svensson
Wyndham Clark, $44,546
T64. Matthew Fitzpatrick
Francesco Molinari
Martin Kaymer, $42,155
T67. Cameron Younger
Brendon Todd, $41,286
69. Dean Burmester, $40,417
T70. Gunner Broin (a)
Brandon Wu, $39,982
72. Sam Bennett, $39,548
73. Jackson Suber, $39,113
74. Austin Eckroat, $38,678
