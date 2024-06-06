Alec Baldwin, family to be featured in TLC show

(KTLA) — Followers will quickly get a glance inside the house of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

On Tuesday, the 2 introduced a actuality present that includes their household — together with their seven youngsters — is within the works.

“We’ve got an announcement to make,” Hilaria stated in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Good God, no,” Alec stated as a report scratched within the background as he seemed alarmed at his spouse.

She assured him, “No, undoubtedly not! We’re carried out having youngsters.”

As a substitute, the couple says their household will probably be featured in a TLC present that pulls again the curtain on the chaotic dwelling of the household of 9. The teaser video posted to Instagram exhibits the couple juggling on a regular basis life as they have an inclination to their brood.

The truth present is titled “The Baldwins,” nevertheless, getting the entire youngsters to say it in unison proved to be fairly the chore.

“We’re the Baldwins and we’re coming to TLC,” Alec stated trying on the digicam. “God assist you all.”

The Baldwins’ seven youngsters vary in age from 19 months to 10 years outdated.

FILE – Actor Alec Baldwin and his spouse Hilaria Baldwin and their youngsters (L-R) Ilaria Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Maria Lucia Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin attend the Chairman’s Reception on the 2023 Hamptons Worldwide Movie Competition on October 07, 2023 in East Hampton, New York. (Photograph by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Photos)

“The Departed” actor additionally has a 28-year-old daughter, Eire Basinger Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Median hire at $3,700 in NYC, however extra leases obtainable: StreetEasy



“The Baldwins” is anticipated to debut on TLC in 2025 however a precise date has but to be introduced.

Alec Baldwin continues to face a prison cost within the 2021 deadly capturing on the set of the film “Rust.” Final month, a New Mexico choose rejected a request to dismiss the cost of involuntary manslaughter towards Baldwin within the demise of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin has pleaded not responsible to the involuntary manslaughter cost, which carries a most sentence of 1.5 years in jail. He’s scheduled to be placed on trial in July.

“We sit up for our day in courtroom,” protection attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro stated in an electronic mail.

The Related Press contributed to this report.