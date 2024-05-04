Apple Stock Jumps on Better-Than-Expected Earnings, $110 Billion Buyback Program

Q2 FY 2024 Analyst Estimates for Q2 FY 2024 Q2 FY 2023 Income $90.75 billion $90.36 billion $94.84 billion Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.53 $1.50 $1.52 Internet Revenue $23.64 billion $23.26 billion $24.16 billion

Apple additionally introduced a $110 billion share buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to 25 cents.

“Because of very excessive ranges of buyer satisfaction and loyalty, our energetic put in base of units has reached a brand new all-time excessive throughout all merchandise and all geographic segments, and our enterprise efficiency drove a brand new EPS document for the March quarter,” Apple Chief Monetary (CFO) Officer Luca Maestri stated within the earnings launch.

Apple’s carefully watched iPhone gross sales dropped to $45.96 billion within the newest quarter from $51.33 billion a 12 months earlier. The corporate’s Better China enterprise, one other phase carefully monitored by buyers, posted income of $16.73 billion, versus $17.81 billion within the year-earlier quarter.

Apple shares had been up 6% at $183.46 at round 7:30 p.m. ET. Via Thursday’s shut, the inventory had misplaced 10% of its worth thus far this 12 months amid considerations concerning the state of the iPhone enterprise and weak point in China.

Correction—Might 2, 2024: This text has been up to date to mirror more moderen share value data and proper a reference to which quarter outcomes had been from.