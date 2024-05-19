Avalanche eliminated in game six against the Dallas Stars

The Avalanche’s hopes of returning to the Stanley Cup ended late Friday evening, as they went down 2-1 in second additional time to the Dallas Stars.

Former Av’s participant Matt Duchene scored the game-winning aim to permit the Dallas Stars to advance to the Western Convention last

Duchene, who began his skilled profession in Denver, secured a free puck in entrance of the online and despatched it over a sprawled out Alexandar Georgiev. Duchene took off down the ice and slid on his knees in celebration.

Dallas will face both Edmonton or Vancouver subsequent. It’s the second straight journey to the convention last for the Stars, who misplaced final season to eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas. The Stars gained their solely Stanley Cup title in 1999.

This was a collection wherein the highway group gained 5 of six video games, together with the Stars taking all three in Denver. The Avalanche have been the highest dwelling group within the common season, whereas the Stars had the very best highway document.

After successful the Stanley Cup two years in the past, the Avalanche ended this season 50-25-7.