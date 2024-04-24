News
Blackout Dallas predictions for Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights series
The Stanley Cup Playoffs return to the DFW Metroplex this 12 months. The Stars return to the ice tonight to tackle the Vegas Golden Knights. With one other playoff sequence about to start, Blackout Dallas provides you our professional predictions on how this sequence will go together with the Vegas Golden Knights. With out additional to do, listed here are our predictions for the sequence.
Whereas Vegas has a newly wholesome roster, Dallas has the depth that Vegas had final season. With their harm returns as of late, the Star’s best power will likely be a stability of playoff-level goaltending and roster items. With the brand new returns, Vegas might lack the road chemistry the Stars have labored exhausting to domesticate over the previous a number of months. You’ll be able to see it, particularly with the third line, and the way Jamie Benn has develop into a scoring risk since Logan Stankoven was known as up from the AHL. Even the fourth line has contributed just lately with some insurance coverage objectives of their very own.
With the flexibility to attain in numerous methods from completely different gamers and a mix of youth and veteran ability, the Dallas Stars have what it takes to knock the defending Stanley Cup Champs off their throne. It will be a hard-fought sequence, however Dallas would be the victor in 6.”
Right here we go once more. The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights are going through one another, and Mark Stone has a wonderfully timed restoration for sport 1, and the whole lot’s the identical. Besides… it isn’t.
The 2022-2023 Dallas Stars had been good, however the 2023-2024 Dallas Stars are higher. They completed second in all the league. They gained the Western Convention and have a home-ice benefit in each matchup (besides towards the Rangers). They’ve ahead depth unmatched by different groups. Joe Pavelski now has two(!) tenants. Chris Tanev is massively boosting the protection, Jake Oettinger discovered his groove once more, and I might fill a complete web page with how this crew improved.
Vegas continues to be a problem. These two groups have a historical past within the playoffs, and after dropping to the crew that gained all of it final 12 months, the Stars have one thing to show. Preserving a stage head will likely be essential on this sequence.
The playoffs at all times invite a unique stage of play, however the Stars have proven 12 months after 12 months that they’re constructed for that. Dallas can play any fashion of hockey, however they should management the sport the way in which they’ve been by the latter a part of the season. Preserving management will permit them to unleash their deadly offense that cycles by all 4 traces.
This crew has felt like a discovered household. They’ve one thing to show, they usually play for one another. It’s time, and the Stars have by no means been extra outfitted to face the challenges forward.
The Dallas Stars are poised for an exhilarating playoff run, and a number of other crucial elements will form their efficiency. Let’s delve into the intricacies of this formidable crew.
Purpose-Scoring Mastery
The Stars flaunt a powerful roster of eight or extra 20-goal scorers, with standout gamers like Ottinger main the cost. His latest kind has been scintillating, boasting a 15-5 report over the past 20 video games and a powerful save proportion of .907. His distinctive play might be the X-factor within the postseason.
Depth and Steadiness
Regardless of the season’s challenges, the crew has maintained exceptional consistency. Because the common season drew to a detailed, their synergy started to click on. Evgenii Dadonov’s return provides depth, and the squad’s chemistry seems to have hit its stride.
The Golden Knights’ Resurgence
On the opposing facet, the Vegas Golden Knights are not any pushovers. Core gamers like Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, and William Service are all again in motion. Nonetheless, fast chemistry won’t materialize, doubtlessly impacting their efficiency.
Goaltending Conundrum
The Knights face a pivotal determination within the crease. Hill, with the potential to be a stable goalie, has just lately struggled, posting a 4-6 report, a 3.51 goals-against common, and an .871 save proportion. In the meantime, Logan Thompson has been stellar, boasting an 8-2 report, a 2.14 goals-against common, and a powerful .926 save proportion. The selection of beginning goalie will considerably affect the sequence.
Prediction
Finally, this sequence hinges on depth. Which crew’s supporting forged will reply when it issues most? Each squads characteristic 4 or extra 20-goal scorers, however the Stars’ consistency and Dadonov’s return give them a slight edge.
From a statistical perspective, the Dallas Stars have virtually been “unfortunate” towards the Vegas Golden Knights this 12 months. Particularly, within the three video games this season the place Dallas went 0-1-2, they out-matched Vegas in a number of key statistical classes at 5v5 (by way of NaturalStatTrick):
The next stats are the one 5v5 metrics the place Dallas has been weaker than Vegas this 12 months of their matchups:
Dallas’ Excessive-Hazard Save Share towards Vegas has been 0.546. Because of this within the three video games this season, Vegas has scored on roughly half of their photographs on aim from the high-danger space. Hopefully, as a part of a sport plan, Dallas can mitigate the Excessive-Hazard alternatives whereas getting well timed saves. Aside from pure objectives, Dallas has out-classed Vegas this season.
Sadly, you may have as many anticipated objectives as you need however nonetheless want precise objectives. I really feel that, upon extra probabilities towards Vegas, Dallas will enhance.
The extra occasions you play a crew, the bigger the sport pattern will get, and that’s the place the numbers will present that followers can belief. After 2-3 extra video games of Dallas vs. Vegas, we might know extra about what Dallas can do towards the defending Stanley Cup champions. Whatever the new faces within the Golden Knights lineup, if the Stars can plan appropriately, push the tempo in transition, and survive the board battles, then the Dallas Stars ought to be capable to proceed with their statistical edge and might win the sequence.
It is higher to tackle a defending Stanley Cup Champion within the first spherical than within the third spherical. The Stars are taking over the Vegas Golden Knights, who eradicated them within the Western Convention Finals final season. The Stars clinched the Western Convention common season championship after forcing OT towards the St. Louis Blues. Western Convention, Nonetheless, the Stars have vastly improved because the finals. When you’ve eight 20+ aim scorers in your crew, it is exhausting for one more crew to arrange for that. With the Vegas Golden Knights getting everybody again wholesome in time for the playoffs, they won’t be prepared for the way wholesome the Stars are.
Additionally, you will want protection to advance within the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Dallas Stars went out and obtained Chris Tanev on the commerce deadline. He is significantly helped the Stars enhance in that class. He is Jake Oettinger’s greatest buddy by clearing out folks in entrance of the web for him. It is allowed him to see the place the puck is healthier within the Stars’ zone.
The Golden Knights will likely be rocking a brand new lineup for the primary time. They may possible have some points with line chemistry out of the gate. That may play into the Stars’ palms since they don’t seem to be altering all their traces. With the way in which the Stars have performed just lately and have fought towards some powerful groups, the Golden Knights will likely be catching up. That is why I’ve the Stars in six over the Golden Knights. It is lastly time the Stars get their revenge after dropping all three video games in the course of the common season.
