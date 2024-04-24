Matt Ryan announces retirement, signs one-day contract with Atlanta to retire a Falcon

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — An Atlanta Falcons staple has formally hung up his cleats.

Quarterback Matt Ryan introduced his formal retirement from the NFL on Monday, doing so in Atlanta as he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon. His skilled profession spanned from 2008-22, and all however one season was spent with the group that first gave him a shot at 22 years outdated. He is now 38.

“It was a hell of a experience,” Ryan stated. “I am excited to see what’s subsequent, this subsequent chapter of life and see the place that takes us. However immediately, it is thrilling for me since you by no means have management on this occupation of the place you are going to begin and I couldn’t have been luckier that it was a begin right here in Atlanta and it went for 14 years and now I can bookend it and retire as a Falcon immediately.”

Ryan was dropped at Atlanta from Boston Faculty in 2008 because the No. 3 total draft choose, and his run as QB1 started instantly. Throughout his rookie season, Ryan began all 16 video games, going 11-5 and finishing 61.1% of his passes for 3,four hundred and forty yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Ryan helped the Falcons earn a playoff bid that yr, falling brief to the Arizona Cardinals within the wild-card spherical.

Quick ahead to 2021, Ryan began all 17 video games in what would in the end be his final season in a Falcons jersey. He accomplished 67% of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Falcons closed out the schedule 7-10, a file they haven’t topped since.

In complete, Ryan began in 222 of a attainable 225 regular-season video games for the Falcons. He compiled a profitable 120-102 file and made six playoff appearances in his 14 years with Atlanta. There was a Tremendous Bowl run within the 2016 season, however the Falcons misplaced to the New England Patriots.

“It hurts,” Ryan stated. “I feel that it is one of many issues that’s all the time part of you, proper? Falling wanting what you in the end got down to do is hard, however that is life. There’s so many issues in your life which might be going to go that method. You bought to choose up and transfer on. I bear in mind seeing a Winston Churchill quote: ‘Success is not ultimate, and failure is not deadly. What counts is the braveness to proceed on.'”

Which he did, by as an alternative setting each main franchise passing file.

Ryan is the Falcons’ all-time passing chief with a stat line of 5,242 completions in 8,003 makes an attempt for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns and 170 interceptions. He boasts one of the best common, with 269.1 passing yards per recreation. He accomplished probably the most passes (65.5%) out of gamers who appeared in not less than 10 video games. He has thrown the longest go – 93 yards in 2019, which doubled because the league-high mark that yr, too.

Due to his success, Ryan acquired a number of nationwide accolades. He was named The Related Press’ Offensive Rookie of the 12 months in 2008. He later earned first-team All-Professional recognition, the Offensive Participant of the 12 months award and the title of MVP, all from AP in 2016. He was additionally chosen to the Professional Bowl 4 instances (2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016).

“Once I was going again and studying these notes and preparing for immediately,” Falcons staff proprietor Arthur Clean stated, “it amazed me within the 14 years that we have been graced with Matt as our franchise quarterback and chief, actually, what he is achieved.

” … That is an distinctive soccer participant however in all probability extra distinctive as a human being, as a husband, as a father and as an excellent pal. He is been a beloved pal to me for that time frame, to my complete household. They view Matt as form of certainly one of our personal, and he’s certainly one of our personal. He is actually certainly one of Atlanta’s personal. It is an excellent honor for me to be right here immediately to characterize our franchise and having Matt finish his profession as an Atlanta Falcon.”

Ryan labored below three full-time head coaches whereas with the Falcons: Mike Smith (2008-14), Dan Quinn (2015-20) and Arthur Smith (2021). Present head coach Raheem Morris served as Ryan’s interim head coach for 11 video games in 2020 after Quinn was launched after the opening 5 video games.

The Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on March 21, 2022, in trade for a third-round choose within the 2022 NFL Draft.

That yr noticed Ryan’s ultimate season of motion. In 12 begins with the Colts, Ryan went 4-7-1 and accomplished 67% of his passes for 461 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He missed two video games – Weeks 8 and 9 – as a result of a shoulder harm, and Sam Ehlinger stepped in. Ryan was then changed by Nick Foles in Week 16 for the rest of the season. The Colts completed 4-12-1.

“I feel we have been hoping for a unique outcome, however I’m grateful for that chance,” Ryan stated. “You do not take it evenly on this league to have the possibility to go on the market and play. So, thanks to everybody in Indianapolis.”

On Might 15, 2023, CBS Sports activities introduced Ryan would be a part of the community as an NFL analyst for choose video games and exhibits for the upcoming season. When Ryan shared the information on Instagram, he made certain so as to add, “P.S. – this isn’t a retirement submit.”

“I wished nothing else as a child apart from to play skilled sports activities,” Ryan stated. “In April of 2008, (the Falcons) gave me that chance. I do know draft picks are by no means a straightforward resolution. There’s plenty of choices, there’s plenty of methods you may go. So, for me, it was a duty each day to be sure you guys have been proper and I attempted to do this one of the best that I may for the 14 seasons right here.