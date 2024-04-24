Dallas Stars using AI tools for marketing assets

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are utilizing synthetic intelligence-based instruments throughout a number of sides of their enterprise, driving incremental income in ticket gross sales (profiled within the SBJ Tech publication final week) and creativity in advertising and marketing.

Stars VP of promoting Joanne Lovato recalled a serendipitous starting to the latter pattern in the course of the 2023 offseason.

“Considered one of our producers was enjoying with a few instruments,” Lovato instructed SBJ in a current interview. “He went into the algorithm and typed in one thing like hockey on the moon – one thing that was related to make use of and bought some actually cool pictures to pop up from there. And he was like, ‘Wow, that is actually cool to have the ability to visualize it on this manner.’”

Since, the Stars have used AI-based picture turbines as a tenet of the brainstorming course of for advertising and marketing property like pregame video opens. That doesn’t imply these movies qualify as AI-generated, Lovato famous, though she mentioned some parts within the group’s “Blackout Evening” promotional content material in the course of the common season, and just lately debuted playoff open, are.

“We’re utilizing it as a instrument to encourage us,” she mentioned. The group makes use of Kaiber and Runway for textual content to photograph/video functions and Eleven Labs for voiceovers.

A extra technical use case associated to sport presentation emerged with the improve of the American Airways Heart’s middle LED videoboard forward of the 2023-24 season, a reported $10M mission. On the earlier board, in-game video content material was displayed in 1080p, whereas the brand new board required 4K decision. The Stars used Topaz Labs’ Topaz Video AI to upscale its present video content material for LED ribbons (reasonably than recreating it), boiling right down to a 15-to-20-minute course of per 90-second asset.

“One thing that would have price us months took us weeks,” Lovato mentioned.

Lovato declined to touch upon the exact prices incurred from the Stars advertising and marketing division’s use of AI instruments apart from to name it nominal, “which has allowed us to discover and experiment with a number of totally different merchandise over the previous yr, which has made the price of entry very simple,” she added.

The theme of the brand new playoff video open, Lovato mentioned, facilities on the thought of the extraterrestrial: “Stars, galaxies, house, with hockey organically built-in into it.” The Stars’ aims on the sport presentation aspect are anecdotal in nature however contact a number of departments.

“Our key aim for playoffs specifically is to have probably the most entertaining present within the league,” Lovato mentioned. “Driving these ticket gross sales, driving individuals to come back into the world, getting individuals to speak about our present normally – after which all of that works holistically. What we’re attempting to do round playoffs goes to be a complete 360 integration.”