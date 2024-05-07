Connect with us

Bruins stun Panthers 5-1 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup second-round series

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had been off for every week, since eliminating the Lightning within the first spherical of the Stanley Cup playoffs in 5 video games. The Boston Bruins have been nonetheless wiping the sweat off after surviving a seven-game sequence with the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

However the rested group misplaced any momentum it had because the Panthers dropped Sport 1 of their second-round sequence to the Bruins 5-1 on Monday night time. A 3-goal Boston surge late within the second interval was the turning level.

The Panthers briefly held the lead with 8:15 to go within the first interval after a objective from Matthew Tkachuk, however Boston instantly answered again simply over a minute later.

