California socialite Rebecca Grossman sentenced to 15 to life for killing 2 kids in crosswalk
A rich California girl who co-founded a burn middle basis within the Los Angeles space was sentenced to fifteen years to life in jail Monday for the hit-and-run killings of two kids whereas they have been in a crosswalk greater than three years in the past.
Rebecca Grossman was dashing when she struck and killed Mark Iskander, 11, and his brother Jacob, 8, whereas they have been in a crosswalk within the Los Angeles-area metropolis of Westlake Village on Sept. 29, 2020.
“The lack of these two harmless lives has devastated their household and our neighborhood. Ms. Grossman’s blatant disregard for human life is a stark reminder of the grave penalties of irresponsible conduct behind the wheel,” Los Angeles County District Legal professional George Gascón mentioned in a press release.
A jury convicted Grossman in February on two counts of second-degree homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one rely of hit-and-run driving leading to demise.
Grossman, now 60, was dashing behind a automotive pushed by her then-lover, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson, when she fatally hit the boys, prosecutors have mentioned. Erickson was not charged.
Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 34 years to life.
The boys’ mom, Nancy Iskander, informed Grossman at Monday’s sentencing that she has proven no regret to her for killing her two boys, NBC Los Angeles reported.
In a letter to the decide, Grossman mentioned that “I’m not a assassin” and that “as God is my witness, I didn’t see anybody or something within the highway,” the station reported. “I swear to you, I’d have pushed my automotive right into a tree to keep away from hitting two little boys.”
Grossman co-founded the Grossman Burn Basis, alongside together with her husband Dr. Peter H. Grossman. The philanthropic basis is an arm of the Grossman Burn Facilities. The Grossman Burn Middle was based by Dr. A. Richard Grossman, Peter Grossman’s father.
Allen Castellano, chief of the county sheriff’s North Patrol Division, mentioned in a press release that he hoped the sentence would give the household some consolation.
“This particular person confirmed an entire disregard for the lives and security of others in our neighborhood by her reckless actions, which finally shattered a household and robbed two kids of their vivid futures,” he mentioned.
CORRECTION (June 10, 2024, 9:20 p.m. ET): An earlier model of this text misidentified the group that Rebecca Grossman co-founded. She co-founded the Grossman Burn Basis, not the Grossman Burn Middle.
