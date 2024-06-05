Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles and singles

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff reached the French Open semifinals in doubles on Wednesday, a day after getting that far in singles.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion in singles, and Katerina Siniakova gained their doubles quarterfinal 6-0, 6-2 towards Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok.

Gauff and Siniakova have but to drop a set within the event and can face Individuals Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk on Friday.

That is Gauff’s third straight look within the doubles semifinals at Roland Garros. She has but to win the title. In 2022 and 2023, Gauff’s companion was Jessica Pegula, who withdrew from this yr’s French Open.

Siniakova, who’s from the Czech Republic, owns a profession Grand Slam in girls’s doubles with Barbora Krejcikova.

Gauff beat Ons Jabeur in three units within the singles quarterfinals on Tuesday, and the 20-year-old American will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday for a spot in that last.

