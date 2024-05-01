Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott reunite for 2024 season

The deal got here collectively over the previous a number of days however communications have existed for a number of weeks (if not longer), the door at all times being open for Elliott to stroll again by means of it as early as this season.

A steak dinner final week helped to seal the deal, as did the Cowboys exiting this 12 months’s draft with out choosing a working again — a call that was additionally, although not completely, rooted of their perception in Elliott’s looming return.

Having been launched by the Cowboys following the 2022 season in a transfer that was completely predicated upon a wage cap crunch, Elliott modified his jersey to No. 15 — an homage to his dominance at Ohio State — and signed on with the New England Patriots, the place he had a strong marketing campaign that produced 955 yards from scrimmage with 5 touchdowns in 5 begins.

His 235 touches final season for Invoice Belichick proves the 28-year-old nonetheless has loads of tread left on his tires.

Do the Cowboys consider Elliott can nonetheless be a starter within the NFL?

Contemplating not one of the Cowboys’ eight draft picks garnered them a working again, Elliott reacquiring the function of RB1 in Dallas is all however promised.

He started his first stint with the Cowboys as their fourth-overall choose within the 2016 NFL Draft, bucking the development across the league regarding the downturn of valuation on the working again place. He’d fireplace out of the gate in his first 12 months out of Ohio State, incomes PFWA All-Rookie Workforce honors earlier than occurring to in the end garner three Professional Bowl nods and honors as a two-time All-Professional.

Additionally a two-time NFL speeding champion, Elliott helped quarterback Dak Prescott elevate the Cowboys’ offense to latest acquainted heights, all whereas being one of the sturdy gamers within the league.

And when he did undergo damage, e.g., torn PCL in 2021, he usually gutted by means of it to stay obtainable — a testomony to his gritty resolve and management — nonetheless surpassing the 1,000-yard mark that season.

In all, Elliott rushed for a complete of 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns, third to solely Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett, whereas having surpassed Dorsett in common speeding yards per sport (80.2).

“Zeke is, as everyone knows, is one in all our favorites,” stated government vice chairman and director of participant personnel Stephen Jones. “He is laid it on the road for this franchise. He is the last word competitor and we clearly assume a variety of him.”

Equally essential, and arguably extra so, has been his continued dedication to the area people in Dallas by means of his work with The Salvation Military and “For Oak Cliff”— the latter being a neighborhood charity created to assist underprivileged and underserved youth in Southwest Dallas.

Although his soccer skills have been being utilized in New England final season, Elliott by no means wavered in his neighborhood service in a metropolis he nonetheless views as the middle of his coronary heart.

“Dallas is certainly residence to me,” Elliott stated final September. “Most of my household is already in Dallas.”