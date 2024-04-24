Broncos unveil new uniforms with announcement of ‘Mile High Collection’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos’ new threads have formally arrived.

Denver revealed its first set of latest uniforms since 1997, because the crew unveiled the Mile Excessive Assortment that options daring and trendy design impressed by Denver’s proud custom, Colorado’s panorama and Broncos Nation.

The Mile Excessive Assortment consists of 9 main uniform mixtures that characteristic parts of the Rocky Mountain area and the Broncos’ current emblem and colours. The Sundown Orange (residence), Summit White (away) and Midnight Navy (alternate) jerseys shall be paired with interchangeable pants in all three colours.

The sleeve caps of the jerseys present a mountain peak created from the linework throughout the crew’s emblem, whereas the below sleeve consists of perforated triangles that acknowledge excessive elevation and pay tribute to iconic summit markets. A stripe with contrasting colours down the aspect of the pants will characteristic sharp edges as a nod to the Rocky Mountain peaks.

The metallic satin helmets in navy (residence/away) and white (alternate) will characteristic a stripe of triangle clusters from the bottom of the helmets to the center of the crown, symbolizing Denver’s peak in elevation.