Dana White Announces Conor McGregor’s Return Date And Opponent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 11: UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage in the course of the UFC 300 press … [+] convention at MGM Grand Backyard Area on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Photos

Conor McGregor’s return date has been formally introduced.

After the spectacular UFC 300 occasion, UFC CEO Dana White introduced McGregor would return to headline UFC 303 on June 29 towards Michael Chandler on the T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas for Worldwide Struggle Week.

The battle will probably be fought at welterweight.

It will likely be powerful for any occasion to observe UFC 300.

UFC 301 on Could 4 will see Alexandre Pantoja defending his males’s flyweight title towards Steve Erceg.

Even when White grants Alex Pereira his want and permits him to compete in his residence nation of Brazil as a heavyweight, it received’t come near the hype that we noticed for UFC 300.

In June, the UFC will head to Newark for UFC 302.

That occasion will happen on June 1. The principle occasion of UFC 302 will see Islam Makhachev defend his light-weight title towards Dustin Poirier.

Within the co-main occasion, Sean Strickland will face Paulo Costa in a matchup that, if Strickland wins, might result in a title shot for him.

Makhachev is the pound-for-pound king and can face one of many sport’s hottest fighters in Poirier. The Strickland-Costa battle is seemingly an ideal co-main occasion, too. Much more vital, UFC 303 might rival UFC 300 in hype merely due to McGregor’s presence.

The previous featherweight and light-weight champion has headlined the promotion’s highest-grossing occasions. The UFC will want a stable co-main occasion and one other world-title battle scheduled, however issues look promising.

It’ll be Worldwide Struggle Week, which has historically produced some star-studded occasions. I’d count on to see a minimum of one championship battle added to the cardboard, contemplating McGregor-Chandler is the primary occasion, however there received’t be a title on the road.

Keep tuned for extra data on UFC 302 and 303 because it turns into obtainable.