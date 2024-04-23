Donte DiVincenzo caps desperate rally with 3-pointer, Knicks beat 76ers 104-101 to take 2-0 lead

NEW YORK (AP) — An eight-point lead was gone. The Knicks’ edge within the sequence and home-court benefit appeared about to comply with. Madison Sq. Backyard had fallen almost silent.

“I imply, it wasn’t feeling,” Donte DiVincenzo stated.

Moments later, it was bedlam.

DiVincenzo made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining after a determined scramble, and New York beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 on Monday evening to take a 2-0 lead of their first-round playoff sequence.

The Knicks trailed by 5 factors throughout the last 30 seconds earlier than one of the vital beautiful rallies in playoff historical past, beginning when Jalen Brunson lastly obtained a shot to fall throughout an in any other case depressing capturing evening.

Brunson’s 3-pointer from the nook bounced on the rim and fell in, reducing it to 101-99 with 27 seconds remaining. Josh Hart stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey to get the ball again for the Knicks, however DiVincenzo missed a 3-pointer. Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the rebound and handed it to OG Anunoby, who obtained it again to DiVincenzo, who hit that one to make it 102-101.

“It was loopy, it was hectic, however at that time we had nothing to lose,” Hart stated. “Obtained to get as bodily as we are able to and it panned out.”

Hartenstein then blocked Maxey’s drive, Anunoby made two free throws, and the Knicks held on when Joel Embiid missed a 3-pointer on the buzzer.

Brunson completed with 24 factors regardless of going 8 for 29 from the sphere. Hart had 21 factors and 15 rebounds, and DiVincenzo scored 19 factors.

It was simply the fourth time within the play-by-play period, relationship to the 1996-97 season, a group gained a playoff recreation after trailing by at the least 5 factors within the final 30 seconds, based on Sportradar. The others included Miami’s series-saving rally towards San Antonio in Recreation 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Golden State’s time beyond regulation victory over New Orleans in Recreation 3 in 2015 en path to its first of three titles in 4 years, and Kobe Bryant’s game-winner to beat Phoenix in Recreation 4 of a first-round sequence in 2006.

Maxey had 35 factors, 10 assists and 9 rebounds in a superb efficiency after he was in poor health earlier within the day and missed their morning shootaround. Embiid had 34 factors and 10 rebounds.

Recreation 3 is Thursday in Philadelphia.

“We’re going to win this sequence,” Embiid stated. “We all know what we’ve obtained to repair and we did a greater job in the present day, so we’re going to repair it. However we’re the higher group and we’re going to maintain preventing.”

The 76ers appeared on the verge of going residence blissful after Maxey had 15 factors within the fourth quarter. His 3-pointer with 1:09 to play gave the 76ers a 100-96 lead and when Kyle Lowry made a free throw with 47 seconds to go, the group was as quiet because it had been all evening.

“That’s not feeling to lose that lead,” DiVincenzo stated. “The subsequent day it’s going to sting somewhat bit extra.”

A couple of minutes later the followers have been chanting DiVincenzo’s title deliriously after he had given the Knicks their first 2-0 lead in a playoff sequence for the reason that first spherical towards Boston in 2013.

“It was big, it was loud as hell in there,” DiVincenzo added.

And the sting goes to the 76ers.

“Obtained to place it behind us now,” Maxey stated. “You’ve obtained 48 hours to consider it and provide you with a plan to get two at residence.”

Hartenstein chipped in 14 factors and Anunoby had 10, but it surely was largely the efforts of Brunson, Hart and DiVincenzo – the three former Villanova Wildcats who will now head again to Philadelphia for the subsequent two video games.

Hart scored 19 within the first half to maintain the Knicks shut in a recreation they didn’t lead for the primary time till there have been 4 minutes remaining within the third quarter.

Brunson was solely 8 for 26 in Recreation 1 however had eight rebounds and 6 assists Monday.

Embiid performed 39 minutes, hardly ever wanting bothered by his surgically repaired left knee he appeared to reinjure in Recreation 1. However he and Maxey had little assist, with Tobias Harris the one different Philadelphia participant in double figures with 10 factors.

Maxey, a finalist for the Most Improved Participant award, hit three straight 3-pointers to begin the sport and ship the 76ers to a 9-0 lead. They have been forward by 10 within the second quarter when Embiid was known as for a technical foul. After he was known as for a foul attempting to dam DiVincenzo on a drive to the basket, he used the ball to shove DiVincenzo again.

That obtained the followers into it, booing Embiid profanely, however the Knicks couldn’t make a lot of a dent within the rating till Hart scored seven straight factors, together with his 3-pointer in transition reducing it to 51-48. It was 53-49 on the break.

Reserves Bojan Bogdanovic and Deuce McBride, who had huge performances in Recreation 1, mixed for 11 straight New York factors for a 90-82 lead with 7:43 remaining. However Philadelphia battled again to tie it at 94 on a basket by Maxey.

