Editor-in-Chief hangs up her pen

Pricey Occasions-Delphic readers,

I didn’t assume this present day would ever come. Not solely am I lastly graduating, thank goodness, however I’m writing my final article for the TD. It’s been, at occasions, a really lengthy but concurrently quick 4 years. Coming onto Drake’s campus amidst a worldwide pandemic will not be how one imagines their school expertise starting! I’m pleased with the work we’ve achieved on the TD these previous few years.

This yr’s protection has spanned throughout Drake’s funds points to the scholar physique and college to athletic accomplishments and failures, and extra. The TD’s intensive protection of Drake’s ongoing funds points has garnered reward from many and showcases the significance of scholar journalism. Our reporting on the College president’s pay and on the college’s muddled response to a potential gun menace spotlight why we received the Society of Skilled Journalists Corbin Gwaltney Award for Finest All-Round Pupil Newspaper (Small) this yr.

The way forward for the TD is shiny and I’m excited to see what comes subsequent. I do know subsequent yr’s editor-in-chief, Mack Swenson, will do an ideal job. I’ve seen how onerous they’ve labored these final three years, and I do know that the prime quality of labor will proceed.

As for me, because the second I got here to Drake, I knew I needed to be Editor-in-Chief. However I didn’t assume I used to be adequate. With the assistance of these on the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication, I’ve grown and improved journalistically and personally. I’m grateful to have had the chance to guide the newspaper this yr.

I ask you, the reader, to remain invested within the TD. There’s a number of necessary issues taking place on our campus, and it’s by no means been extra necessary to remain engaged with native information. With out you, we’d be unable to analyze the going-ons at Drake, maintain campus leaders accountable and supply honest and clear information. You push us to do our greatest work. Thanks to your assist and suggestions!

We’ve accomplished a number of good and necessary work, and I’d be remiss to not shout out your complete employees for his or her dedication. Thanks for all of your onerous work this yr. Regardless of all being busy school college students, you all have proven a dedication to the paper — and a willingness to spend God is aware of what number of hours within the workplace — that may be very a lot appreciated and seen. The camaraderie inside the newsroom has been considered one of my favourite components about this yr and is one thing I hope to have in my future jobs.

I additionally wish to thank everybody within the SJMC, from my professors to the buddies I made. The SJMC is not like some other college or division at Drake. The professors foster, encourage and push college students to be higher journalists and higher individuals.

Lastly, on a extra private observe, to my mom: I want to thanks for being there for me. We’ve confronted some onerous years, however by way of all of it, you’ve by no means faltered. You’ve been my greatest supporter, and all the pieces I do is for you.

Finest,

Lia Reichmann

*P.S. I’m not usually one for sentimentality, however on the lookout for a job, being in remedy and having a private philosophy to take advantage of out of my finite life has led me to write down this. My apologies.