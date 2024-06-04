Five Numbers that Explain the Justin Jefferson Extension

After months of media hypothesis and fan consternation, the Minnesota Vikings have reached an settlement with famous person WR Justin Jefferson on a four-year, $140 million extension with $88.7 million totally assured.

HERE TO STAY‼️ The #Vikings have agreed to phrases on a contract extension with @JJettas2. 📰: https://t.co/4Q25h5ioP5 pic.twitter.com/YJJJenDylk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 3, 2024

Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk had the total particulars first. Listed here are the 5 key numbers you could learn about this deal.

35

At $35 million per 12 months, Justin Jefferson is now the highest-paid non-QB within the NFL, eclipsing Nick Bosa‘s $34 million per 12 months contract signed final September.

13.7

At $35 million per 12 months, Jefferson’s new AAV is $13.7% of the $255.4 million NFL wage cap. That’s the second-highest proportion a receiver has gotten lately, trailing Tyreek Hill‘s 14.4% when he signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Nonetheless, Hill’s deal has an primarily faux closing 12 months with a wage of $43.9 million in 2026, a quantity that Miami is unlikely to pay out. Jefferson’s deal lacks these shenanigans.

2028

Based mostly on Jefferson’s contract construction, he’s tied to the Vikings till at the least 2028, the ultimate 12 months of his deal. Jefferson has two rolling ensures. One ensures $7 million for the 2026 season in March of 2025, and one ensures $15 million for the 2027 season in March 2026. Which means Minnesota would incur an untenable $47,792,200 useless cap hit if it tried to maneuver on from Jefferson earlier than the 2027 season. It feels unimaginable to think about a situation the place the Vikings would need to transfer on anyway, however this might be troublesome for them to get out of in the event that they did.

106,000,000

As a result of it could be troublesome for the Vikings to maneuver on from him earlier than 2028, Jefferson is sort of certain to obtain $106 million in new cash on this extension. His contract pays him $125.75 million by means of the 2027 season, which incorporates the $19.75 million he was scheduled to obtain in 2024 on the fifth-year choice. Eradicating which means the Vikings have dedicated $106 million in new cash to Jefferson, a surprising quantity.

$11,230,400

By extending this contract, the Vikings truly saved $11,230,400 towards the cap in 2024 in comparison with Jefferson enjoying on his fifth-year choice. This has elevated Minnesota’s whole cap area to $27,700,857 per Over the Cap, which places them within the prime 10 of the NFL in out there cap area.

conclusion

The Vikings and their followers get to rejoice as a result of they’ve locked up the very best receiver within the NFL to a long-term deal, and Justin Jefferson and his camp ought to rejoice as a result of they negotiated a powerful, market-setting contract. This very a lot seems like a win-win for each side. Now we will go into minicamp this week with out Jefferson’s contract state of affairs looming over everybody’s heads.