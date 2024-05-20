Gabby Douglas withdraws from U.S. Classic mid-event

It wasn’t the return to the large stage that 2012 Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas hoped for.

In her first main aggressive gymnastics meet for the reason that 2016 Olympics on the U.S. Traditional, Douglas struggled on her opening equipment, the uneven bars, scoring a ten.100.

Douglas left the world’s subject of play after bars, and minutes later USA Gymnastics confirmed that Douglas did, certainly, scratch, from the rest of the competitors after bars.

The withdrawal means Douglas will fail to qualify for the all-around at U.S. Championships later this month. She will not be eligible to petition to compete on all 4 equipment as a result of she beforehand earned an all-around rating at April’s American Traditional.

However Douglas, 28, has already certified in three apparatuses for nationals, that are set to begin on 30 Might in Fort Price. The U.S. Olympic Crew Trials are set to happen on the finish of June in Minneapolis.

Extra to return.