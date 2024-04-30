How To Complete The Starting Quests In ‘Gray Zone Warfare’

Grey Zone Warfare’s beginning quests are simple when you understand how. Credit score: Madfinger Video games

Grey Zone Warfare is out now and gamers are flooding into the servers, however after you have found out the fundamentals it is time to begin finishing the opening spherical of qtasks, which could be difficult when you don’t know what to search for.

While you first load into Grey Zone Warfare the distributors will provide you with the primary three duties to finish in Grey Zone Warfare. For every faction, these quests will likely be completely different because the beginning city for every faction has completely different layouts, however all of them comply with the identical format, and helpfully the beginning quests characteristic coordinates of the place you could go within the descriptions. But when you could know precisely the place you could go verify the areas beneath.

How To Full The Meds Wished Activity In Grey Zone Warfare

The room for the hunt merchandise. Credit score: MADFINGER Video games / Mike Stubbs

The Meds Wished process is given to you by Lab Rat initially of the sport and duties you with discovering a field of medical provides in your beginning city and taking it again to Lab Rat. The provides could be present in a constructing subsequent to the water tower in every of the beginning cities.

While you get to the placement the place the water tower is, there’s a small single-story constructing with two rooms. Go to the room on the correct as you head into the compound and in the direction of the again of the room there’s a shelf, and mid-way up that shelf is the field of provides you could take. The field is 4×4 so you’ll need to be sure to have sufficient room in your stock to take it, and when you die you’ll drop it and want to search out it once more. Nevertheless, you possibly can put it in your SafeLock container to maintain it protected when you die. When you get the bundle again to your base you could hand it over to Lab Rat within the process menu to finish the duty.

For gamers within the Lamang Restoration Initiative faction, yow will discover the water tower in map sq. 200 163.

For gamers within the Mithras Safety Methods faction, yow will discover the water tower in map sq. 172 118.

For gamers within the Crimson Protect Worldwide faction, yow will discover the water tower in map sq. 140 161.

How To Full The Cache Retrieval Activity In Grey Zone Warfare

The Cache Retrieval process is given to you by Gunny initially of the sport and duties you with discovering and marking two caches in your beginning city. One could be discovered within the city’s lumberyard and the opposite could be present in one of many city’s warehouses. While you discover every cache you’ll need to position a tracker on it, which Gunny will provide you with when the hunt begins however you could take it with you in your stock.

The lumberyard cache could be discovered within the small shack constructing to the left aspect of the lumberyard in every city. Head in the direction of the desk on the again, and simply earlier than it there’s a pile of wood crates that’s the place you could place the tracker. Offering you might have one on you, you possibly can simply work together with the placement to position it.

The room for the Lumberyard cache. Credit score: MADFINGER Video games / Mike Stubbs

The warehouse cache could be discovered within the small lean-to subsequent to the warehouse in the direction of the again of the constructing. This tiny room has two doorways, and if you go into it you will notice a pile of wood bins. You possibly can place the tracker on prime of the wood bins to finish the hunt.

The room with the cache. Credit score: MADFINGER Video games / Mike Stubbs

For gamers within the Lamang Restoration Initiative faction, yow will discover the warehouse cache in map sq. 201 164, and the lumberyard cache in map sq. 200 162.

For gamers within the Mithras Safety Methods faction, yow will discover the warehouse cache in map sq. 172 117, and the lumberyard cache in map sq. 172 119.

For gamers within the Crimson Protect Worldwide faction, yow will discover the warehouse cache in map sq. 140 163, and the lumberyard cache in map sq. 141 161.

How To Full The First Recon Activity In Grey Zone Warfare

The First Recon process is given to you by Handshake initially of the sport and duties you with discovering three areas in your beginning city, a gasoline station, a comfort retailer and a demolished constructing. Not like the opposite duties, all you must do to finish every of those is stroll close to the world you’re on the lookout for. So head to the placement on the map and search for the landmark. They’re all pretty apparent so as soon as you’re in the correct place needs to be simple to identify.

For gamers within the Lamang Restoration Initiative faction, yow will discover the gasoline station in map sq. 200 160, the comfort retailer in map sq. 201 163 and the demolished constructing in map sq. 203 163.

For gamers within the Mithras Safety Methods faction, yow will discover the gasoline station in map sq. 170 121, the comfort retailer in map sq. 171 188 and the demolished constructing in map sq. 170 116.

For gamers within the Crimson Protect Worldwide faction, yow will discover the gasoline station in map sq. 144 161, the comfort retailer in map sq. 141 162 and the demolished constructing in map sq. 141 165.