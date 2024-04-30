How To Complete The Lost And Found Task In ‘Gray Zone Warfare’

This GZW quest shouldn’t be simple. Credit score: MADFINGER Video games

The Misplaced and Discovered quest in Grey Zone Warfare is leaving various gamers stumped as it isn’t simple to determine the place to go. Happily, some gamers have already figured it out and that is how one can full it.

The misplaced and located quest is given to you by Lab Rat after finishing the primary mission for her, and duties you with discovering the lifeless physique of Kanoa Sihrath, who was a clerk on the native development store. In contrast to the opposite duties you aren’t given a map sq. to look in, so you have to to seek for your self, however as soon as you discover the situation there’s a shock second goal that’s simple to overlook.

Yow will discover the lifeless physique of Kanoa Sihrath within the development store in your beginning city. In direction of the again of the store, there may be an workplace room, and his physique will be discovered behind the desk within the room. When you stand close to his physique you’ll full the sub-task to seek out him. You’ll be able to see what the room seems to be like and the place his physique is within the screenshot under.

The lifeless physique and medallion is on this room. Credit score: MADFINGER Video games / Mike Stubbs

However be warned, this isn’t the tip of the hunt as as soon as you discover the physique you might be tasked with discovering an merchandise to establish that it was the precise individual. That is very simple, because the physique is holding a medallion that you could take and provides to Lab Rat with a view to full the hunt. The medallion is in his hand and you’ll choose it up after discovering the physique.

After getting the medallion you could head again to your base and hand it over to Lab Rat with a view to full the hunt. The medallion will go into your stock so in the event you die earlier than handing it over will probably be misplaced and you have to to go and discover it once more. Nonetheless, in the event you put it in your SecureLock container it should survive even in the event you die.

This quest is without doubt one of the simpler ones in Grey Zone Warfare, which launched earlier at this time. If you’re leaping in for the primary time there are numerous issues you need to find out about to make life simpler, comparable to learn how to name in a helicopter or heal your self.

Hundreds of gamers are leaping into Grey Zone Warfare on launch day, so it might take a while to finish the quests that require you to kill sure AI enemies. However be affected person and ultimately you’ll get your probability.

