Jennifer Aniston adds sculpting paste to LolaVie

Since launching her hair care model LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston has slowly however certainly rolled out a bevy of merchandise which have every grow to be cult-favorites in their very own proper. The Glossing Detangler, as an illustration, has greater than 1,700 optimistic evaluations on the positioning and is my private high choose as a result of it smells scrumptious and makes the post-shower brush-out a breeze (even for the gnarliest of tangles). Then there’s the Perfecting Go away-In, which ranks amongst Aniston’s favorites (if she was compelled to choose!), as a result of it hydrates, fights frizz and leaves hair wanting glossier.

What I respect most about LolaVie, nonetheless, is the model’s methodical curation. Aniston’s option to debut with only one product (the detangler) speaks to the model’s complete vibe — LolaVie doesn’t inundate you with choices. As a substitute, every product in its catalog serves a definite objective. And that features at this time’s debut, the Sculpting Paste.

“We’ve been engaged on this for greater than a 12 months,” Aniston tells CNN Underscored in an unique interview. “It’s the ultimate step within the hair routine — the final product you must use earlier than you’re heading out the door. The interval on the finish of the sentence, if you’ll.”

Meant to sculpt and magnificence, the medium-hold paste was dreamed up by Aniston and her longtime hair stylist Chris McMillan. “Earlier than, Chris and I’d mix a sculpting paste from some great different firm after which combine it with a serum from one other great firm — as a result of the paste was too thick and sticky, and the serum was too comfortable and gooey,” she explains. “However when blended collectively, they have been the right mixture, and that’s precisely what we formulated the Sculpting Paste to be.”

Nice for taming flyaways and child hairs — Aniston swears by it for a “post-workout zhush” — the Sculpting Paste can be utilized on blow-dried, air-dried or damp hair, and gently molds and holds, whereas creating texture. “It’s actually light-weight and slightly goes a great distance,” says Aniston. “It’s going to provide you that piece-y, textured look. Or when your hair is up in a bun, or slicked again in any sort of an updo, it’s nice for fine-tuning flyaways across the entrance of the face.”

What’s subsequent for LolaVie? Aniston says the model has extra hair care merchandise within the pipeline, however the firm’s “fewer, higher” mantra stays steadfast. “We simply proceed to take the identical strategy of solely launching a product as soon as the method is ideal, the packaging is ideal, the scent is ideal — we aren’t in a rush.”

Whereas LolaVie has, till this level, solely targeted on hair care, the actress recognized ’around the world for her good tresses teased a pivot into the life-style sector. “We’re primarily targeted on hair care proper now, however there are different issues we’re additionally presumably engaged on that may edge us out of that space,” she says, including, “We’ve received so much occurring over right here, cooking in our little minds.”

Under, Aniston offers us a sneak peek into her day by day hair routine — take a look at her high LolaVie picks (and the way she makes use of them!).

Prepared for the last word hair hack? Aniston combines LolaVie’s leave-in conditioner and hair oil on the common to create a pre-air or blow-drying serum. “Please strive it,” she says. “It is such a pleasant texture. It simply provides slightly bit of additional shine.” Designed to be utilized to damp, towel-dried hair, the Perfecting Go away-In makes use of components like a superfruit complicated, the Rose of Jerichois and bamboo extract to hydrate the hair, combat frizz and restore harm. The most effective half is that it leaves your tresses smelling scrumptious all day lengthy. Chock stuffed with yummy components like coconut, chia and bamboo, the Light-weight Hair Oil places a damper to frizz, whereas concurrently working to clean break up ends and increase shine. A multi-tasker if we ever met one, the oil can be used on damp hair pre-blow drying as an added layer of safety towards warmth, or utilized to dry tresses add instant shine earlier than heading out the door.

Boasting components like bamboo, birch and sugar maple saps and kale, carrot and lemon peptides, the Sculpting Paste can be utilized on damp or dry hair and might help fashion each sort of hair, from brief and lengthy to wavy or straight. “I’ve been utilizing it after a exercise, when my hair’s gone slightly loopy,” she says. “Simply add slightly little bit of paste to tame the flyaways and off you go!”