How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 1 livestream options, more

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks is greeted by Kyrie Irving #11 as he walks off the court docket after being injured throughout the first half of recreation three of the Western Convention First Spherical Playoffs at American Airways Heart on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Sam Hodde/Getty Photos



The Western Convention semifinals are in full swing because the OKC Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks for Recreation 1 of the groups’ sequence. The Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in Spherical 1 of the NBA Playoffs, whereas the Nuggets confronted stiffer competitors within the Los Angeles Lakers.

With each spherical of the playoffs comes competitors leveled up. The beginning of a extremely aggressive sequence, tonight’s Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation is to not be missed. This is how, when and the place to look at it.

How and when to look at Recreation 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs sequence

Recreation 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs sequence might be performed on Tuesday, Might 7, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

Learn how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Recreation 1 with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry TNT otherwise you’ve reduce the wire along with your cable firm, you may nonetheless watch immediately’s recreation. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll be able to watch immediately’s recreation dwell.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective approach to stream the Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation

Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream immediately’s NBA playoff recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe immediately’s recreation, you may want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (advisable), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.

The Orange tier is often $40 monthly, however Sling TV has a suggestion for brand new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 in your first month, and $60 monthly after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs package deal deal the place it can save you $30 if you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation free of charge on Max



Max, previously generally known as HBO Max, is thought for streaming top-tier HBO content material like “Succession” and “Home of Dragon.” Now, NBA followers can get pleasure from NBA Playoffs video games airing on TNT on the streamer with the B/R sports activities add-on. You may want a Max subscription to entry B/R sports activities content material just like the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max begins at $9.99 monthly. The B/R sports activities add-on is presently free.

Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder recreation dwell free of charge

You’ll be able to watch immediately’s recreation with the Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally contains the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch immediately’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

The most effective place to get NBA Playoffs fan gear: Fanatics

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates in opposition to the Denver Nuggets within the fourth quarter throughout Recreation Two of the Western Convention Second Spherical Playoffs at Ball Enviornment on Might 6, 2024 in Denver, CO. Matthew Stockman/Getty Photos



The Convention semifinals is a best-of-seven sequence starting on Might 4, 2024. All occasions Jap.

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Recreation 1: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, Might 7 (7 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Thursday, Might 9 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, Might 11 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, Might 13 (7 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Collection tied 0-0

* = If crucial

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Recreation 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Recreation 2: Pacers vs. Knicks, Wednesday, Might 8 (8 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 3: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 10 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 4: Knicks vs. Pacers, Sunday, Might 12 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 5: Pacers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

The Knicks lead the sequence 1-0

* = If crucial

Western Convention

All occasions Jap Customary Time

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis vs. (5) Dallas

• Recreation 1: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Tuesday, Might 7 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 2: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Thursday, Might 9 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 11 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 4: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Monday, Might 13 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 18 (8:30 ET, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Monday, Might 20 (8:30 ET, TNT) *

Collection tied 0-0

* = If crucial

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Recreation 3: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Friday, Might 10 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 4: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, Might 12 (8 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, Might 16 (8:30, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Minnesota leads sequence 2-0

* = If crucial

First spherical outcomes

Beneath are the outcomes from the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jap Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Recreation 1: Celtics 114, Warmth 94

• Recreation 2: Warmth 111, Celtics 101

• Recreation 3: Celtics 104, Warmth 84

• Recreation 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 88

• Recreation 5: Celtics 118, Warmth 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Recreation 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Recreation 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Recreation 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Recreation 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Recreation 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Recreation 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Recreation 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Recreation 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Recreation 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Recreation 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Recreation 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Recreation 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Recreation 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Recreation 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Recreation 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Recreation 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Recreation 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Recreation 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Recreation 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Recreation 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Recreation 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Recreation 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Recreation 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Recreation 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Recreation 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Recreation 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Recreation 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Recreation 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Recreation 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Recreation 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Recreation 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Recreation 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Recreation 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.