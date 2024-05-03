Jalen Brunson Does Something For The First Time Since Michael Jordan In Knicks-76ers Series

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a rating of 115-112 on the Wells Fargo Heart.

The victory means the Knicks at the moment are going to the second spherical to face off towards the Indiana Pacers, whereas the 76ers will likely be headed house for the offseason.

All-Star level guard Jalen Brunson led the way in which with 41 factors, three rebounds and 12 assists whereas taking pictures 13/27 from the sphere and three/8 from the three-point vary in 44 minutes of enjoying time.

He was unbelievable for your complete sequence, and has now joined Michael Jordan to make NBA historical past.

Via Underdog NBA: “Jalen Brunson, final 4 video games of this sequence:

39 factors

47 factors

40 factors

41 factors

Michael Jordan (’93) is the final participant to attain 39+ factors in 4 straight playoff video games.”

Jalen Brunson, final 4 video games of this sequence: 39 factors

47 factors

40 factors

41 factors Michael Jordan (’93) is the final participant to attain 39+ factors in 4 straight playoff video games. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) May 3, 2024

Brunson is coming off one of the best common season of his profession the place he averaged 28.7 factors, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest whereas taking pictures 47.9% from the sphere and 40.1% from the three-point vary in 77 video games.

The Knicks are within the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and are the second seed within the Japanese Convention with a 50-32 report.

Final season, they misplaced to the Miami Warmth within the second spherical (in 5 video games).

Could 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots Invoice Streicher-USA TODAY Sports activities

In the meantime, the Pacers are the sixth seed within the Japanese Convention and had a 47-35 report.

Recreation 1 of the sequence will likely be on Monday night in New York Metropolis.